5 Things WWE RAW got right after Royal Rumble - Former NXT Superstar debuts; Alexa Bliss steals the spotlight

The first episode of WWE RAW after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view was expected to be exciting. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Goldberg at the event, and it looked like their rivalry was over after just a single match. Edge won the Royal Rumble match, and he will likely pick his opponent from RAW or SmackDown in the weeks to come before WrestleMania.

The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were scheduled to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships this week. However, the two Superstars had problems getting on the same page once again. They weren’t the only ones from The Hurt Business who lost their cool this week, and Bobby Lashley also showed a new side to himself.

Alexa Bliss was scheduled to compete against Nikki Cross on RAW, and Xavier Woods got a match against RETRIBUTION’s Mustafa Ali.

As the Superstars of RAW embarked on the Road to WrestleMania, let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on the night after Royal Rumble.

#5 Sheamus turned on his best friend on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre broke Goldberg’s streak and earned his respect during WWE Royal Rumble. The WWE Champion opened up RAW this week to celebrate his victory over the legendary Superstar.

McIntyre got some time to speak about his victory before Royal Rumble winner Edge made his way out to the middle. The Scottish Psychopath showered The Rated-R Superstar with praise and showed him a lot of respect.

After Edge told McIntyre to fear him rather than respect him, Sheamus made his way out to the RAW ring. The Celtic Warrior got in Edge’s face and McIntyre had to pull him away. McIntyre asked Edge if he was challenging him for the title. The Rated-R Superstar reminded both men that he is The Ultimate Opportunist and would assess the situation before deciding who he will challenge at WrestleMania.

One thing Edge made clear was that he would walk out of WrestleMania with a title. After The Rated-R Superstar left the ring, Sheamus took Mcintyre down with a Brogue Kick.

The Celtic Warrior walked away as McIntyre nursed his jaw. This was an interesting piece of booking. While many fans knew that Sheamus would turn on McIntyre at some point, it was interesting that he did so just when Edge appeared as a top challenger to the WWE Champion.

RAW needed some big stories this week, and this one will likely make the headline. The Celtic Warrior will get into the WWE Championship picture next, and he will likely keep McIntyre busy until WrestleMania.