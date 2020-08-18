5 Things WWE RAW got right before SummerSlam (Aug. 17, 2020)

A loaded episode of WWE RAW kicked off this week just in time for WWE SummerSlam which is scheduled to be held this coming Sunday. The show was immediately taken over by RETRIBUTION, who once again played with the production team and equipment to make things difficult for all the performers involved.

Similar to SmackDown last week, we saw some power struggles backstage as Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre both tried to show that they are the locker room leaders.

Additionally, RAW Underground hosted several new faces who looked to make immediate impacts. United States Champion Apollo Crews and his friends had a few run-ins with MVP and his crew who tried to dismantle the babyfaces.

The women of RAW also entertained the fans with a few big matches. The fans finally also got confirmation that Zelina Vega was the Superstar who poisoned Montez Ford of The Street Profits a few weeks ago.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE RAW got right just in time for WWE SummerSlam.

#5 WWE RAW Underground

For the first time, we saw two former Champions of WWE RAW compete against one another on RAW Underground. Dolph Ziggler taunted Erik of The Viking Raiders after he put away other challengers, which led to a match between the two men.

Ziggler once again cheated his way to victory but unleashed the wrath of Ivar of The Viking Raiders onto himself.

Advertisement

Later in the show, Riddick Moss continued to impress which helped him as his run as the 24/7 Champion had been quite average. Arturo Ruas also made an impact to show the WWE Universe that a new and diverse Superstar was ready to take over WWE RAW soon.

The biggest surprise was the arrival of Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to the RAW Underground ring. The two women seemed like they are out to make an impression, much as their partner Shayna Baszler already has.

However, Nia Jax took out both women before deciding to run away once Baszler stepped in to face The Irresistible Force.

While RAW Underground is still in its developmental phase, it’s allowing several underused or new Superstars a chance to get some television time and make an impression. It was good to see the two NXT Superstars make their RAW Underground debut this week, while Ross and Arturo impressed once again.