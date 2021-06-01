5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Randy Orton steals finisher; Drew McIntyre back in the race for gold

WWE RAW had several matches and segments scheduled for this week’s show. This week’s edition RAW opened up with a video package for Memorial Day before going live from the Thunderdome.

The Miz hosted Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on Miz TV. Soon, a match between Flair and Nikki Cross was set for the night. Cross managed to outlast The Queen in a Beat the Clock Challenge to make her case for a shot at the RAW Women’s title.

Reginald shocked the WWE Universe by picking up a victory over Shayna Baszler. It was surprising that RAW creative continued to humiliate the former NXT Women’s Champion and make her look weaker. However, what does Reginald have to do with all the pyro going around on the show every week?

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Lana and Naomi to get into the WWE Women’s Championship scene. Mace and T-Bar also made their return to the RAW ring.

Cedric Alexander picked up a quick victory over Shelton Benjamin in a storyline that seems to be heading nowhere.

#5 Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet humiliated Sheamus on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, Sheamus defeated Humberto Carrillo before he was attacked by Ricochet. The Celtic Warrior wasn’t too pleased with the two superstars’ actions and called them out to face him this week.

Ricochet wasted little time in coming down to the RAW ring to face the United States Champion in a non-title match. The One and Only managed to undo the champion’s brute force with his speed and skills.

Sheamus tried to weaken him by pulling him out of the ring and throwing him into the barricade. Carrilo came out to distract Sheamus just in time for Ricochet to roll him up for the three-count.

After Ricochet picked up the win, Carrillo took on The Celtic Warrior in a non-title match. Sheamus was furious throughout the contest and vented his frustration on the babyface superstar.

He clubbed at his chest as Ricochet tried to give Carrillo some words of encouragement. Carrillo made a comeback late in the match and got some shots in before Ricochet distracted the United States Champion.

The distraction allowed Carrillo to pin Sheamus to pick up the victory. Sheamus is a great heel, but it is not clear what the RAW creative are looking to do with the United States Champion at this point.

Victories for Ricochet and Carrillo signal towards a shot at the United States Championship for both men at Hell in a Cell. WWE could end up booking a great Triple Threat Match for the pay-per-view where Sheamus could dominate both superstars to come out looking strong.

