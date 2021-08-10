5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Randy Orton returns; Karrion Kross defeats former WWE Champion

This week's episode of WWE RAW had some filler segments and matches, but the overall show was fairly good.

Randy Orton returned to the brand to possibly continue his partnership with Riddle. Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H. was set to take on Rhea Ripley in one of the show's biggest matches.

Alexa Bliss picked up a victory over Duodrop after a bizarre spot by Lily distracted the superstar. WWE seems to be losing its way in the storyline involving Bliss and her imaginary friend.

A WWE SmackDown Superstar made his way to RAW for a big match. The NXT Champion Karrion Kross was also present on RAW to take on Jeff Hardy in a rematch.

Bobby Lashley and MVP appeared to send a loud and clear message to Goldberg before the WWE Championship match. The segment helped put Lashley over on RAW as he will be up against one of the most notable stars in wrestling history.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

#5 WWE is trying to build Baron Corbin’s new character on RAW

Baron Corbin appeared in a backstage interview on RAW and claimed Jinder Mahal offered him a payday to face Drew McIntyre.

Corbin tried to explain his situation to McIntyre early on, but the former WWE Champion did not seem interested. He attacked and punished Corbin during the match as Mahal, Veer, and Shaky watched from backstage.

Corbin made a comeback of sorts and tried to put down McIntyre but failed to do so. The Scottish Warrior set up for the Claymore, but Corbin begged him not to do it. He said he didn’t have anything else and needed money to get by.

Corbin told McIntyre he needed $100,000 before being nailed by a Claymore from the former WWE Champion. Corbin is great in the ring and that’s why WWE continues to trust him with big matches and rivalries.

It was odd that Corbin came over to RAW for a match, but his current character made the entire thing work. Oddly enough, Mahal did not trust his henchmen to do the job on his behalf and instead sent Corbin into the match.

Nevertheless, McIntyre and Corbin made things work well, and the entire segment gave the former King of the Ring’s character a big push.

