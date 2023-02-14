5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Amazing promo, top star makes an impact 

Emanating from the Barclays Center, WWE RAW delivered all the goods, in terms of in-ring action and story-telling, to the Brooklyn crowd. It was the final edition of the red brand before we headed over to Montreal for Elimination Chamber.

A rematch between The Miz and Rick Boogs, one of the brand's newest acquisitions, was announced for the show. The A-Lister was also scheduled to interview Seth 'Freakin' Rollins on his show. Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali was also on advertisement posters on WWE's official website.

A massive six-woman inter-brand tag team encounter was also announced. The makeshift trio of Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross were scheduled to battle SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.

Here are five things the red brand got right this week.

#5 Bobby Lashley outsmarts Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW's go-home show for Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley outwitted Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW.

The official contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III at Elimination Chamber was also advertised for WWE RAW. An irate Lesnar had already put pen to paper and was determined to get Lashley to do the same, despite The All Mighty's reluctance.

The former champion was adamant that things would be done on his terms because he had gotten the better of Lesnar on multiple occasions. Lashley stalled the contract signing until a furious Beast Incarnate charged down the ramp and took out The All Mighty's security force.

Just as it seemed as if The Conqueror would once again lay waste to Lashley, The All Mighty struck. He hit his arch-nemesis with a back-body drop before laying him out with a thunderous Spear. The former ECW Champion signed the contract and put it on top of Lesnar.

The Dominator outsmarting and laying waste to his opponent on RAW builds more intrigue heading into their rubber match. It's anyone's game right now.

#4 WWE is finally nailing Asuka's booking

Is she the next RAW Women's Champion?

Back in her days on NXT, Asuka was the woman to beat. She was undefeated, a streak she brought to the main roster. During her early days on the main roster, "The Empress of Tomorrow" was built as a formidable force. Still, her reign of dominance ended after a massive loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Asuka then faded into the background and was reduced to a comedy act. However, it seems like WWE has launched her comeback program.

Since returning with a new look at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, Asuka has been built like a monster, and the trend continued on WWE RAW this week. During the six-woman tag match, she was the star and focus of the entire encounter.

The former RAW Women's Champion took out everyone in sight before locking Liv Morgan in a modified Rings of Saturn stretch submission maneuver for the victory.

With each passing day, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania seems more likely. The seeds have already been sown, and the Japanese superstar is expected to become the Number One Contender at Elimination Chamber.

#3 Seth 'Freakin' Rollins hypes a potential encounter with Logan Paul

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @WWERollins does NOT want to talk about @LoganPaul but DOES want to talk about his red boots! .@WWERollins does NOT want to talk about @LoganPaul but DOES want to talk about his red boots!#WWERaw https://t.co/bUr32hxHwY

The WWE Universe is still buzzing about Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' conspicuous red oversized boots that quickly caught everyone's attention, including The Miz.

On Miz TV, The A-Lister compelled The Visionary to address Logan, something he was unwilling to do. Rollins went off on The Maverick, claiming that he didn't belong in the ring and was only wrestling to remain in the limelight.

The Visionary called Paul "selfish" and berated him for costing him his dream of main eventing WrestleMania. The YouTube sensation has been absent since Rumble, yet Rollins single-handedly continues to carry the program on WWE RAW in the most effective way possible.

Rollins vs. Paul initially seemed like a last-minute compromise for two of the company's biggest attractions. However, the fiery promo and shoot on WWE RAW added much more meaning and heat to the inevitable dream encounter.

#2 Bronson Reed continues to shine on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed was among the men re-added to the WWE roster in Triple H's rehiring wave. It seems Hunter is very high on Reed, and the former NXT North American Champion's booking is a testament to his faith.

Debuting last December, Reed found himself in the running for the US Title in less than two months. This past week on WWE RAW, he continued to build momentum heading into the Elimination Chamber.

The former NXT North American Champion made quick work of Mustafa Ali. From tossing him into the ringside area to crushing his ribs with a Tsunami Splash, Ali was no match for Reed.

Considering his mean streak, the Australian may be a dark horse to win the US Title at Elimination Chamber. Either way, the future looks pretty bright for Bronson Reed.

#1 The Sami Zayn-Cody Rhodes segment was a masterpiece

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes had another memorable night on WWE RAW. In front of a thrilled and hooked Brooklyn crowd, Zayn called out Rhodes.

The American Nightmare expressed his confidence in the former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, firmly believing that Zayn could dethrone Roman Reigns. Rhodes then tipped the scales and handed things over to the three-time Intercontinental Champion, asking him if he believed he could do the same.

Zayn was initially doubtful of pinning his former Tribal Chief, but the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner reminded the next challenger what he had accomplished. The SmackDown Superstar had created cracks in The Bloodline, and The Head of The Table seemed vulnerable for the first time ever.

The beauty of this segment was the red-hot crowd. From "You can do it" to "Cody" chants, their love for the two superstars was palpable. Rhodes putting over Zayn sowed doubts in everyone's minds- maybe Reigns pinning his former friend at Elimination Chamber isn't a foregone conclusion.

