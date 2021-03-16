5 things WWE RAW got right this week - Bobby Lashley finds his challenger; Asuka snaps

Compared to WWE SmackDown, RAW has been doing a lackluster job of building toward WrestleMania. Thankfully, the red brand heated up a few rivalries this week to strengthen its road to Fastlane and WrestleMania.

With a major announcement, WWE told the fans who’d challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. Later in the show, Asuka showed a more violent side in a match against Shayna Baszler, and this aggression could help her in the months to come.

Plus, Alexa Bliss gave Randy Orton the opportunity to kick her out of his life at Fastlane. In another memorable segment, a scheduled match between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon ended in chaos after McMahon covered The Monster Among Men with a bucket of slime.

Finally, Bad Bunny surprisingly handed over the WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth. But Bad Bunny’s night wasn't over, as The Miz attacked him a few minutes later.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right this week.

#5 WWE RAW set up the main event of WrestleMania

This week, the red brand needed to hype up the WWE Championship scene ahead of WrestleMania 37. After seeing how good the Universal Championship picture on SmackDown has been, fans have been hoping to see Bobby Lashley get an exciting build, too.

MVP and the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley opened up RAW this week, and they announced that McIntyre would challenge for the title at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre eventually made his way to the ring to send Lashley a message. The champion attacked his new contender, and The Miz got in the action. Sheamus joined the fray by taking Lashley down and assaulting McIntyre.

Shortly thereafter, McIntyre faced The Miz in a singles match on RAW. Though John Morrison tried his best to distract The Scottish Warrior, he couldn't give his partner enough time to take the former champion down.

McIntyre delivered a Claymore to The A-Lister, but he didn't go for the pin. Instead, The Scottish Superstar mocked Lashley and put the The Miz in the Hurt Lock to make him tap out.

The creative team could have booked a match between McIntyre and Sheamus to determine Lashley's challenger. But this progression was enjoyable, too, and it gave the fans an exciting WrestleMania match to look forward to.

