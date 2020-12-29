5 things WWE RAW got right this week (December 28, 2020)

WWE RAW opened up with a tribute to the late Jon Huber, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE. Various members of the roster continued to acknowledge Huber throughout the night. The final WWE RAW was filled with star-studded matches, including a huge clash between Sheamus and Keith Lee. The winner of this bout earned a shot at the WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler reestablished her dominance, and Charlotte Flair sought revenge in a match with Nia Jax. Elsewhere, The Miz still hoped that he’d get his Money in the Bank briefcase back. Ricochet continued to defy Mustafa Ali and Retribution. He took on the stable's leader in a match between two high-flying stars.

Finally, Alexa Bliss appeared for another episode of Alexa’s Playground, and the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion challenged Randy Orton to face her in the ring. The show ended with an explosive confrontation between the two enemies.

This week's episode of WWE RAW was jam-packed with dynamic developments. Here's a look at five things WWE RAW got right on Monday night.

#5 The Miz got his Money in the Bank briefcase back on WWE RAW

The Miz faced Gran Metalik from the Lucha House Party on WWE RAW. Before the match, Lucha House Party made fun of The Miz. They called him delusional for thinking that he could convince the higher-ups to give him his Money in the Bank briefcase back.

This disrespect infuriated The Miz, and he took this frustration out on Metalik throughout the match. He even mocked Metalik, and this attitude allowed Metalik to stay in the fight.

"The King of the Ropes" rallied and took The Miz down with a shocking roll-up to gain the victory. "The A-Lister" was devastated by this stunning loss, but he got some good news near the end of the show.

Adam Pearce gave the Money in the Bank briefcase back to The Miz. The WWE official claimed that John Morrison cashed in at WWE TLC. As a result, the contract remained valid because The Miz didn't cash it in himself.

While The Miz continues to lose too many matches on WWE RAW, Metalik should benefit from this win over a former WWE Champion. On the other hand, regaining the Money in the Bank briefcase only helps "The A-Lister." With the briefcase back in his possession, The Miz will remain one of the red brand's most relevant stars heading into 2021.