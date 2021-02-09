5 Things WWE RAW got right this week - Edge makes major announcement; Bobby Lashley beats down former Champion

After Royal Rumble, WWE RAW is looking at building towards the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The brand did not take long before getting to the point as Adam Pearce opened the show to welcome a guest who made a big announcement early in the night.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were booked to compete once again on RAW, while Riddle and Keith Lee were set to do battle for the first time on the Red brand. Their former NXT colleague Damian Priest also got a match on this week’s show.

Charlotte Flair managed to get her hands on Lacey Evans in a singles match, but she could not control her emotions which led to her disqualification. Lana, on the other hand, picked up another surprise victory over Nia Jax in a Tables Match. That wasn’t all, as her tag team partner Naomi also emerged victorious on RAW.

With Elimination Chamber creeping up, WWE managed to name the challengers for the WWE Championship and the RAW Women’s title. Let’s look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 WWE RAW set a big match for Elimination Chamber; AJ Styles defeated Jeff Hardy

WWE RAW opened up with a recap of what went down between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus last week before Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon took center stage. McMahon had a big announcement to make en route WWE Elimination Chamber.

Shane McMahon announced that Drew McIntyre would defend his WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Miz. After the announcement, Styles walked out and mocked Pearce. He then got a match against The Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy.

Styles went after his opponent early and tried to injure his left leg. Hardy has always been great at selling injuries mid-match, but at times he started to oversell things. Styles attempted to end Hardy with the Styles Clash, but The Charismatic Enigma turned it into a Twist of Fate. However, he couldn’t hit the Swanton Bomb on Styles who trapped him in the Calf Crusher. Moments later, Hardy tapped out to give Styles another major victory.

Fans watched Shane McMahon confront McIntyre backstage and tell him that he needed to win at Elimination Chamber to prove himself. Styles has won several matches on RAW, but that hasn’t helped him get anywhere to the top title picture again.

Hardy, on the other hand, has had one too many losses on RAW, and the creative need to think of something big for him. There are a few big names on the card for Elimination Chamber, and WWE could use the match to give Hardy a push among the heels.