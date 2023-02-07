5 Things WWE RAW got right this week: Hall of Famer returns, duo splits up

WWE RAW emanated from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. As expected with all the announced segments, it was a fantastic show that built up steam heading into the Elimination Chamber a week from Saturday.

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match, initially scheduled for WWE RAW is XXX, was advertised for this week's show. Two Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying matches were announced- Montez Ford vs. Elias and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins.

Brock Lesnar was also set to appear for the first time since Royal Rumble 2023, and Carmella's return was also announced. The rumor mill had already spoiled Edge and Beth Phoenix's appearances for WWE RAW.

On that note, let's look at five things WWE RAW got right this week.

#5 JBL seemingly ends his association with Baron Corbin

When WWE Hall of Famer JBL became Baron Corbin's manager late last year, fans expected the association to be the catalyst for Corbin's redemption, having failed to break out as a top star. Initially, it was a fruitful alliance, but the former United States Champion quickly returned to his old ways of losing.

After a disappointing outing in the Men's Rumble, Corbin lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Johnny Gargano. His woes continued this week as he lost to Dexter Lumis despite a pre-match assault that tilted the scales in The Modern Day Wrestling God's favor.

JBL wasn't too pleased with the get-go of the evening and was visibly disgusted by his protégé's loss. Later in the evening, the pair seemingly broke up. The Hall of Famer blamed Corbin for tarnishing his legacy and called him a "clown" instead of "The Modern Day Wrestling God."

In truth, this alliance could have put Corbin on the map. However, the split could work wonders for the former United States Champion. After all the losses and heartbreaks, he could return to his "Lone Wolf" gimmick.

#4 Montez Ford wins big

The Street Profits, especially Montez Ford, are beloved by the WWE Universe for their unwavering passion and determination. The charismatic duo leaves it all in the ring every week on WWE RAW. Ford is over owing to his incredible athleticism, eccentric personality, and unrivaled charisma.

For months, considering The Profits' crucial losses, it seemed as if the popular duo would split. The seeds were sown again on Monday. Dawkins and Ford received one-on-one opportunities, respectively, to earn a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the US Title.

Damian Priest defeated Dawkins, while Ford emerged victorious over Elias. Thus, only one member of The Street Profits will enter the chamber. Considering his athleticism, Bianca Belair's husband could do wonders inside the unforgiving structure. A Frog Splash from atop the chamber pod seems inevitable.

This could further the inevitable separation between the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

#3 The returning Carmella qualifies for the Women's Elimination Chamber

Carmella won a huge match on RAW.

After a six-month layoff, Carmella finally returned to the square circle, making the biggest impact possible. The former SmackDown Women's Champion endured a lot of physical and emotional pain in her absence, and it was heartwarming to see her win big.

She defeated Doudrop, "Michin" Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae in a Fatal Four-Way contest to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Carmella seems unlikely to win, but her addition is welcome.

The likes of Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have dominated the RAW women's division for a long time, and the returning star breathes some life into the stale scene.

#2 WWE RAW had excellent promo segments

WWE RAW kicked off with a fired-up Grit Couple that addressed a red-hot Orlando crowd. Edge and Beth Phoenix declared their intentions to take the fight to Judgment Day, prompting the men of the devious faction to interrupt them.

The Hall of Fame couple issued a challenge for a Mixed Tag Team Match between them and Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley for Elimination Chamber. The latter was absent, so Dominik Mysterio accepted on MAMI's behalf. The segment's ending was memorable, as Mysterio hilariously called for his mother upon receiving a Glam Slam.

"Cowboy" Brock Lesnar also excited the crowd with a casual promo that ended with two F5s to Bobby Lashley and a one-on-one match being confirmed for the upcoming premium live event. Lesnar has shown that he can cut a riveting promo without Paul Heyman.

Speaking of Heyman, The Wise Man interrupted Cody Rhodes in a promo that blurred the boundaries between reality and storytelling. Rhodes got personal about how instrumental the veteran was to his family. Despite reciprocating the same emotions, Heyman ended the promo with a bang when he claimed that Dusty Rhodes allegedly wished that Roman Reigns was his son.

As The American Nightmare pointed out, he was trying to win the world championships. Still, everyone is making this personal, suggesting that there will be a lot of emotional turbulence in the coming weeks.

#1 Hall of Famer Lita made a splash on WWE RAW

Lita was on RAW!

Becky Lynch claimed she had a "card" to play tonight, suggesting that The Man had a few tricks up her sleeve that she would use against Damage CTRL. Lynch couldn't have pulled out a more surprising and impactful maneuver.

In the closing moments of her steel cage match against Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Lita ran down the entranceway and took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. She slammed the door in Bayley's face, allowing Lynch to hit her rival with a Manhandle Slam for the victory.

Lita's presence changes everything. Bayley's troops no longer have the numbers advantage on The Man. It would be interesting to see how the company progresses with this narrative. The most likely possibility is a tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

We hope to see more of Lita in the upcoming editions of WWE RAW as she looks to stir the spot for Damage CTRL.

Poll : 0 votes