5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Alexa Bliss goes to therapy; RK-Bro lose titles (January 10th, 2022)

WWE RAW was a solid episode as we continued the build towards Royal Rumble. The card is pretty much set up, and things are heating up for the start of the Road to WrestleMania 38.

Most of the WWE RAW episode went well, although there were a couple of questionable segments. The biggest one was how Nikki A.S.H. turned heel on Rhea Ripley - a fine idea that wasn't executed well. Fortunately, the red brand delivered much more.

We got some great in-ring action, a shocking title change, and a lot of interesting character development from the likes of Brock Lesnar and others. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch played a role in determining her next opponent for the RAW Women's Championship - a surprising name.

Let's take a look at five things WWE got right on RAW this week. Do share your thoughts on last night's episode down in the comments.

#5 Alpha Academy win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro

In the first match of WWE RAW, Alpha Academy challenged RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship. It seemed like a standard title defense for the superteam, but it wasn't. Out of nowhere, Otis bodyslammed The Viper and pinned him clean as a whistle.

The title change was shocking but also welcome. For starters, RK-Bro's title reign avoided ending on a predictable note. It also gives more time to build towards the eventual break-up between Orton and Riddle. Fans will keep guessing over when it will come.

Chad Gable deserves championship gold based on a combination of his in-ring prowess and character. Otis has just received the boost of a lifetime, with both members of Alpha Academy enjoying as much success now than with their previous tag teams.

Hopefully, this is the start of tag team wrestling being taken more seriously. Gable and Otis are a great duo to base the division around, with a few solid teams in the ranks. The Street Profits could eventually dethrone Alpha Academy, but that will happen later. But for now, RK-Bro has been slain on WWE RAW.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria