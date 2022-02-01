5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Hall of Famer challenges Becky Lynch; 2 legends clash (January 31, 2022)

WWE RAW was great this week. Several matches and moments were well done on the show. This was much-needed, as the Royal Rumble didn't quite live up to expectations.

While some of the developments have their issues, many things went right on WWE RAW. We saw new feuds begin while others seemingly ended. Stories nicely progressed as the build to Elimination Chamber began with a bang.

While Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Championship match is a problem, the company got the rest of the field pretty much right. However, Kevin Owens did not need to lose clean to Austin Theory. The other Chamber qualifying matches were expertly booked, as we will get to.

Fortunately, there was a lot more good on the show. Let's take a look at five things WWE got right on RAW this week. Do share your thoughts on the episode down in the comments.

#5 Rhea Ripley moves on from Nikki A.S.H.

The feud between Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley has been booked strangely, right from their split a few weeks ago on WWE RAW. However, it looks like the issue might finally be over. The Nightmare picked up a solid win over her former tag team partner and can now move on to bigger and better things.

What lies ahead for Ripley is anybody's guess. Perhaps she can wait for Raquel Gonzalez's impending call-up and form a dominant tag team with her real-life best friend. Meanwhile, Nikki's heel character has a lot of potential on WWE RAW. It is just a matter of how much she will be allowed to do.

#4 Chad Gable wins the scooter race on WWE RAW

The second part of Alpha Academy's academic challenge for RK-Bro featured a scooter race. Randy Orton wasn't present on WWE RAW this week, so Riddle had to go at it all alone. Just as it looked like he won the race, Otis attacked him from out of nowhere.

This was an intelligent booking, which is precisely what Chad Gable is. The former Olympian has been on fire lately, with this week being the latest installment of his comic timing. The RAW Tag Team Title feud has quietly been one of the best things going on in WWE.

#3 Angelo Dawkins wins in his hometown

WWE has a notorious habit of booking superstars to lose in their hometown. So, whenever someone has a televised match in their area, fans expect the worst. However, this did not happen on WWE RAW this week, as Angelo Dawkins won in his homecoming of Cincinnati.

The former Tag Team Champion defeated Dolph Ziggler, much to the crowd's delight. It was a remarkable moment for Dawkins, who showcased his ever-expanding moveset.

#2 AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

The best match on WWE RAW came between AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, who gave everything to become the final participant announced in the Elimination Chamber Match. The decision to pair these two together in such a high-stakes match was a good one.

Mysterio displayed his timeless offense and had a counter for nearly everything Styles threw at him. However, it was The Phenomenal One who emerged on top. He was genuinely spent after an incredible battle between two living legends. Could this lead to a shock WWE Championship win in Saudi Arabia?

#1 The Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch-Lita segment on WWE RAW

The final segment of WWE RAW was laid out pretty well. Ronda Rousey came out to address her stunning return at Royal Rumble before being interrupted by Becky Lynch. The two had a heated confrontation that ended with The Baddest Woman on the Planet teasing an Armbar on the RAW Women's Champion.

Rousey announced she would wait until Friday's SmackDown to make her announcement. This left Lynch hanging in the ring until she was interrupted by a certain WWE Hall of Famer. Lita appeared and challenged Big Time Becks to a RAW Women's Title match at Elimination Chamber.

After initially refusing the challenge, Becky Lynch was goaded into accepting her match. The transition from Ronda Rousey to Lita was pretty great, especially since it caught everybody off guard.

The decision to pair Lynch and Lita at Elimination Chamber was surprising, with a program with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown initially seeming likely. Anyway, the two should have a good match in Saudi Arabia. One that warms The Man up for a big WrestleMania title defense, possibly against Bianca Belair.

Edited by Angana Roy