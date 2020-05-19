5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (May 18, 2020)

WWE Backlash could end up having some of the best matches from RAW

Monday Night RAW promised some big matches and segments this week as WWE looked to build up its ratings and also pave the road to WWE Backlash.

The biggest match of the night was announced last week, as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had laid down a challenge to SmackDown’s King Corbin. The two former partners collided in the main event of the night.

Asuka had an in-ring celebration with her friend Kairi Sane after being awarded the RAW Women’s Championship last week. Bobby Lashley, who aligned with MVP last week, destroyed R-Truth once again.

The IIconics competed for a chance to become the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but their match ended in a disqualification after Peyton Royce lost her cool.

The biggest segments of the night saw some big returns and surprises that will likely make the Red brand even more entertaining in the coming weeks.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Edge accepts Randy Orton’s challenge

WWE Backlash is only a few weeks away and WWE got right to booking the event from the opening segment of this week’s Monday Night RAW. Randy Orton and Edge had appeared at the show last week where The Viper had made solid excuses for his loss at WrestleMania 36 and laid down another challenge for The Rated-R Superstar.

Orton appeared this week to continue pressurizing his former friend for a match at Backlash, mocking Edge in the process to give into The Viper’s mind games.

Rated-R Superstar accepts the biggest challenge for WWE Backlash

Edge, however, was focused and knew exactly what he wanted as he vowed to show Orton what it meant to truly love the business. He accepted The Apex Predator’s challenge, promising to prove Orton wrong once again inside the WWE ring.

While fans were ready to see Edge accept Orton’s challenge sooner than later, this segment was good enough to give the two men some more spotlight before they get into one more big clash.

Having Edge and Orton appear at the show works for WWE as they are looking to boost their ratings with as much star power as possible. This rivalry also keeps Orton away from the WWE Championship picture for some time as Drew McIntyre continues to build as a dominant Champion.

While the match may fall short of the "greatest wrestling match ever" tagline, it will surely entertain the WWE Universe and give them what they’re looking for.