5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (Nov 30, 2020)

With a few weeks left before the WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC), RAW has already start the build-up for the PPV. To find the next challenger for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship, a Triple Threat Match between Keith Lee, Riddle, and AJ Styles was scheduled for this week’s show following last week’s qualifiers.

RETRIBUTION made their return during this week’s show, and Mustafa Ali went back to targetting Ricochet. Dana Brooke tried to interfere after RETRIBUTION'S Reckoning cost her the spot on RAW's Survivor Series team. This was followed by a match between Reckoning and Brooke.

The Hurt Business got back to business as MVP once again took an interest in the RAW Tag Team Championships. That wasn’t all, as Randy Orton appeared on an episode of 'A Moment of Bliss'.

This week’s RAW was loaded with a lot of action and drama, and we will look at the five things WWE got right during the show.

#5 Jeff Hardy emerges victorious in the Symphony of Destruction match against Elias on WWE RAW

A video footage played to remind the fans of what had gone on between Elias and Jeff Hardy over the past several months before The Drifter made his way to the middle for the Symphony of Destruction match on RAW. Hardy came out to the middle, and we could see that various instruments and weapons had been set up all around the ring for the match.

The action did not stay inside the ring for long, as both men tried to use the weapons available, with Elias using the violin to gain advantage. Elias slammed Hardy onto the ring apron before sending him headfirst into a piano.

R-Truth made his way out of the piano and made a run for it after several RAW Superstars chased him in an attempt to become the 24/7 Champion. Hardy tried to use some conventional moves to keep Elias down but could not take The Drifter out, who continued to use the weapons around the ring.

Advertisement

The Charismatic Enigma went for Whisper in the Wind, but Elias hit him with a guitar. Finally, Hardy set up Elias on top of a table outside the ring and delivered a Swanton Bomb from the top of the steel post. However, he landed badly as his head hit the steel steps, but managed to pin The Drifter to pick up the victory.

While it seemed like WWE would use this match to push Elias on RAW, it seems like Hardy is going to benefit much more from this rivalry. Hardy has remained a fan-favorite for a long time, and no one will complain about him winning in a feud. Hopefully, his rivalry against Elias has now come to an end.