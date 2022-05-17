5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Plan B after Sasha Banks-Naomi walkout; Reunion teased

This week's episode of WWE RAW was one of the most interesting ones in a long time, but not because of what happened on-screen. The discourse around the show was dominated by Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out due to creative differences.

The Women's Tag Team Champions were set to main event WWE RAW in a number one contender's six-pack challenge for Bianca Belair's title. However, despite the backstage chaos involving Banks and Naomi, this was a good night for the women.

Several exciting stories were being told across the division, right from the main event scene to the 24/7 Championship picture. One even ventured into a primarily male storyline, with AJ Styles and Finn Balor finding a partner for their fight against The Judgment Day.

So, without further ado, here are five things WWE RAW got right this week.

#5 Sonya Deville's post-authority crisis

Sonya Deville, WWE Official no more.

Sonya Deville is undergoing an interesting shift after her role as an authority figure was terminated last week on WWE RAW. She immediately came up against a returning Alexa Bliss and lost in seconds, due to how rattled she was.

This week, Deville put up a better fight against Bliss, but she still lost. After the match, the former WWE Official slapped the referee. She is still coming to terms with her loss of power, with potential consequences waiting for her next week.

The endgame for Sonya Deville remains to be seen, but her character currently looks to be headed in an intriguing direction as she tries to overcome her crisis.

#4 R-Truth and Carmella tease a reunion

The 24/7 Championship picture has mainly been missable in recent months, albeit with a few bright spots. However, WWE RAW has presented an opportunity for the title to return to its glory days.

R-Truth went after current champion Dana Brooke, who bumped into Carmella. The two exchanged words before Truth met up with his former Mixed Match Challenge partner. Carmella told R-Truth that she'll help him get his baby back when the time is "right."

This should ultimately lead to an interesting reunion and a babyface turn for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. After all, the duo previously shared an entertaining partnership for around a year and made the 24/7 division a bunch of fun.

#3 Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III is set

The final act of their trilogy.

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins progressed well on WWE RAW as The American Nightmare cut a great promo. He challenged The Visionary to a third match, this time inside Hell in a Cell.

The two will face each other inside the satanic structure at the namesake event, so expect fireworks. Even more so than in Cody's entrance. This week, both he and Rollins served their roles well, and the intensity is sure to further boil over in the coming episodes of WWE RAW.

#2 Liv Morgan joins AJ Styles and Finn Balor

One of the most popular moments on WWE RAW this week saw Liv Morgan join forces with AJ Styles and Finn Balor against a common enemy. She will want revenge against Rhea Ripley, who is now a part of Edge's Judgment Day faction.

Morgan was approached backstage by the former Bullet Club leaders with a proposal to team up. She accompanied Styles and Balor to the ring for their match against Los Lotharios, who surprisingly showed up from SmackDown.

The ensuing tag team match was also great, with Angel and Humberto enjoying a solid showing despite being beaten. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan shared an overhead 'Too Sweet' after the match, signaling a united front against The Judgment Day.

#1 Asuka and Becky Lynch save the main event of WWE RAW

These two have tremendous chemistry.

As mentioned above, the original plan for the main event of WWE RAW involved Sasha Banks and Naomi, as well as Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. However, only Becky Lynch and Asuka remained in the match after the backstage chaos.

The two women did save the show's ending with a great match — their chemistry remains excellent despite the unfavorable circumstances. Bianca Belair's involvement indirectly helped Asuka defeat Lynch, as the Japanese star spat green mist in her opponent's face when the referee wasn't looking.

As a result, The Empress of Tomorrow will take on The EST of WWE at Hell in a Cell. However, Big Time Becks might protest that decision next week due to the controversial finish.

Could this upcoming RAW Women's Championship match turn into a triple threat for the premium live event? We shall find out next week on WWE RAW.

