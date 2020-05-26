5 Things WWE RAW got right on this week's episode (May 25, 2020)

This week's RAW was off the charts!

With WWE Backlash just a few weeks away, WWE RAW worked on certain aspects of the rivalries that are already building well and giving fans what they’ve been looking for some time.

This week’s show had some NXT Superstars and Performance Center recruits in the audience to cheer for the men and women competing in the ring. This worked in WWE’s favor as things started to look a bit more entertaining automatically with some noise from the crowd.

RAW built up the next challenger for the RAW Women’s Championship after a good match between Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Nia Jax. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions also seem to be under threat after what happened to them last week followed by this week.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre seems to have met his match in 'The All-Mighty' Bobby Lashley as we got a preview of what to expect when these two men lock horns in the ring.

Last, but not least, Apollo Crews picked up the biggest victory of his career and won his first title in WWE with an impressive performance.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE RAW got right on this week’s episode.

#5 The build to a big WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

It’s no secret that The IIconics are back on RAW and they want their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships back, but it seems like personal issues are getting in their way to the top.

This week on RAW, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay came out to the ring to apologize to each other publicly after what happened after their match last week. They spoke about how far they’d come together and how they deserve to be the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

This brought out the actual Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross who did not hold back on the microphone. Bliss called out Kay and Royce for thinking that she hadn’t made enough sacrifices to be in the business before things got physical.

The heels managed to lay out the Champions to gain the upper hand and possibly book themselves a match for Backlash for the titles. This was a good way to make The IIconics prominent again and build towards an interesting rivalry for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Has RAW become the only home for the Women's Tag Team Titles?

At times it feels like the creatives forget that those titles exist too and don’t seem to take much interest in building rivalries for the belts. However, this feels like a much better rivalry than several we’ve seen earlier.

The segment also allowed Cross, Kay, and Royce to shine out more than the former RAW Women’s Champion which worked well in the creative’s favor.