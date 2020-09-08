5 things WWE RAW got right this week (September 7, 2020)

This week’s WWE RAW did not have many pre-announced matches or segments. Randy Orton started the night by running his mouth, but ended by nursing it after Drew McIntyre made a return to get back at The Viper.

Keith Lee got another match on the show, while The IIconics faced each other just a week after they broke up as a tag team.

Asuka teamed up with her future rival to compete against Natalya and Lana, while Cedric Alexander surprised the entire WWE Universe by making a very interesting choice that could help lift his career.

RAW Underground showed us a glimpse of what to expect from Aleister Black and Kevin Owens, and Dabba-Kato returned to the scene to make an immediate impact.

The final moments of the show gave the fans a feel food moment as Dominik Mysterio and his family got some revenge following a very personal rivalry.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 WWE RAW tries to fill the gaps in the tag team division

WWE RAW’s tag team division has been all over the place over the past year or so, and even with teams such as The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, and The Hurt Business, the company have struggled to build good storylines.

This week on RAW, The Street Profits once again competed against Angel Garza and Andrade. Garza and Andrade did not seem united, especially after Garza left El Idolo during RETRIBUTION’s attack last week.

Zelina Vega watched on as we patiently waited for Andrade and Garza to implode during the match. It didn’t take long before Garza walked out, leaving El Idolo to take a frog splash from Montez Ford to lose the contest.

At one point, it seemed like Garza and Andrade would become RAW Tag Team Champions, however, it seems like there are other plans in store for te duo.

After the match, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura made a surprise appearance. The heels called out The Street Profits for their antics and laid down a challenge for next week which was accepted by Angelo Dawkins and Ford.

At a time when both SmackDown and RAW seem to have no real challenge for their tag team champions, it’s good to see WWE bring in something different to keep the flow going.