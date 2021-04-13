5 things WWE RAW got right after WrestleMania - Top superstars return; Current champion rips apart former champion

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania is usually one of the most exciting shows of the year. However, this year was a little different as there wasn’t too much to talk about from the show.

WWE allowed a few top superstars to return to RAW after taking some time off from the ring. However, the matches that took place during the night were a huge let-down from the action fans saw at WrestleMania.

A confrontation between Riddle and Bobby Lashley led to a match between the two men. Randy Orton returned after defeating The Fiend at WrestleMania. He competed in a Triple Threat Match against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman to crown the new number one contender to the WWE Championship.

The Miz and John Morrison teamed up to face Damian Priest in a two-on-one handicap match. The heels defeated Priest thanks to a distraction by the returning Maryse. The Miz and Morrison had been humiliated by Bad Bunny and Priest at WrestleMania.

The New Day defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker, while Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler competed in a match that ended rather bizarrely. Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right on the first episode of RAW after WrestleMania.

#5 The Viking Raiders returned to WWE RAW

Several superstars have made their return on the WWE RAW following WrestleMania. This year was no different.

The Viking Raiders finally returned to WWE RAW for the first time since September. An injury to Ivar had forced him to undergo neck surgery. The duo took on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a tag-team contest. Ivar did not miss a beat and went after Alexander right away.

Benjamin tagged in and tried to gain control of the match for his team. He worked on Erik for some time and scored a couple of near-falls before Ivar exploded into the match.

After taking down both Alexander and Benjamin, The Viking Raiders hit the Viking Experience for the win.

WWE RAW’s tag team division has been rather weak over the past several months. The Hurt Business was doing well before WWE decided to split them up. It was good to watch The Viking Raiders return post-WrestleMania to strengthen the division.

Erik and Ivar could end up being good challengers for AJ Styles and Omos’ WWE RAW Tag Team titles.

