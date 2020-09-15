5 things WWE RAW: In Your Face got right this week

This week’s WWE RAW show was titled WWE RAW: In Your Face and it had its fair share of great moments. Drew McIntyre made his return last week and launched an attack on Randy Orton. The WWE Champion ensured that The Viper left the Thunderdome in the back of an ambulance.

McIntyre came out early this week on RAW and challenged Orton to an Ambulance match for the WWE Championship at the Clash of Champions PPV.

Asuka had to defend her RAW Women’s title, while the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, faced the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

McIntyre was scheduled to take on his friend Keith Lee on this week's RAW, and Kevin Owens looked to make a statement at the expense of Aleister Black.

The Hurt Business had another great night as United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Erik, while Cedric Alexander put down Ricochet on WWE RAW.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s WWE RAW In Your Face show.

#5 Aleister Black and Kevin Owens get their first big match on WWE RAW

After making his return to WWE RAW, Aleister Black attacked Kevin Owens a couple of times. The two men traded a few blows on RAW Underground, but they were outpowered by Dabba Kato, who took both men down during their contest. So both men decided to settle the score inside the WWE ring this week.

Black showed his new heel side by attacking Owens from behind before the bell rang. The Striking Man from Amsterdam continued to assault KO after getting into the ring, ensuring that he had the upper hand for the rest of the contest.

KO struggled to get up and mount an offense, as he’d already endured a lot of punishment early on. However, he managed to surprise The Dutch Destroyer with a Superkick after which the lights started flickered signalling a RETRIBUTION interference.

Owens took advantage of the situation and delivered a stunner to Black to pick up the win.

This was a decent first match between the two Superstars, but they require much more time. RETRIBUTION’s antics helped KO pick up the victory, and this will allow The Dutch Destroyer to get a rematch either on RAW or at the upcoming Clash Of Champions PPV.