5 Things in WWE that are the same in 2020 as 2010

A lot can change in WWE in a short period of time. The current roster looks very different to how it looked one year ago, largely due to the number of Superstars who were released in April. Even the title holders on WWE’s main roster are completely different in November 2020 compared to November 2019.

Randy Orton (WWE Champion), Roman Reigns (Universal Champion), Asuka (RAW Women’s Champion), and Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women’s Champion) hold World Championships. One year ago, those titles were held by Brock Lesnar, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, respectively.

Now, while rosters and title situations often change frequently, the same cannot always be said for some other aspects of WWE programming.

In this article, let’s take a look at five things in WWE that are the same in 2020 as they were in 2010.

#5 The Rock is teasing a WWE in-ring return

In 2000, The Rock was on top of the WWE world. He had established himself as a main-event Superstar and he was involved in WWE Championship rivalries from the start to the end of the year.

By 2010, The Rock had also become known outside of WWE by his real name, Dwayne Johnson. The WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood movie star had not competed in a WWE match since 2004. However, speculation was rife that he could be on the verge of returning to the company.

Of course, The Great One did end up making an in-ring comeback in 2011. He feuded with John Cena and CM Punk over the next two years before squashing Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Now, a decade after his WWE return was speculated, it appears that The Rock could be set to lace up his boots once again.

The man himself said on his YouTube channel in September 2020 that he is open to facing his cousin, Roman Reigns, in WWE one day.

“The truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”

Reigns is currently involved in a family-related storyline with The Usos on WWE SmackDown. The story is built around Reigns referring to himself as The Tribal Chief of the Anoa’i family.