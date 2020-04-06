5 Things WWE secretly told us through the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

It was arguably the most unique match in the history of WrestleMania and WWE!

What's next for The Fiend after getting this huge WrestleMania victory?

Let Him In

The first-ever Firefly Fun House might have just topped the list of the most unique and weird gimmick matches in the history of the company. One can even argue whether it even was a match as most of the action looked to be a cinematic throwback to John Cena and WWE's history.

Yet, the bizarre clash between John Cena and Bray Wyatt has caught everyone's attention. Everyone is talking about what they witnessed at WrestleMania 36 inside the Firefly Fun House. And that is a huge success for the company and the two Superstars involved.

Now, as is the case with every other thing that Wyatt does, there was so much happening in this near 15-minute long match and WWE told us a lot of things during the course of the match. So without further adieu, let's take a look at five such things.

#5 Firefly Fun House match was all about Bray playing with Cena's mind

I loved the way how the match started with John Cena having his entrance at WrestleMania in the Performance Center, expecting the match to take place inside the ring, completely unaware of the rollercoaster that he was about to go through.

Bray Wyatt then appeared inside the Firefly Fun House and revealed that Cena would have to face - himself. What followed was the Leader of Cenation getting teleported to the Firefly Fun House where Ramblin' Rabbit welcomed him before Cena entered the mysterious door.

Everything that happened after this was Bray Wyatt playing with Cena's mind, controlling his actions and thought-process at will. Be it the "Ruthless Aggression" debut of the 16-time World Champion against Kurt Angle on SmackDown or the Saturday Night's Main Event of the 80s with Cena as Johnny Largemeat, Bray had him dance to his tunes. Is this what happens when you let him in?

