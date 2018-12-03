5 things WWE should do in 2019

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.76K // 03 Dec 2018, 10:22 IST

Could Aleister Black become a future WWE Champion?

2018 saw many things happening in WWE. The year started with Rey Mysterio’s return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Cena v/s Undertaker finally happened, even if it was a squash match.

Styles became the one of the longest reigning WWE champions, before losing the title to Daniel Bryan in a shocking way on the go-home show for Survivor Series. Above all, we were all filled with grief when Roman Reigns announced that he was suffering from Leukaemia and had to relinquish the Universal Championship. WWE’s resident hero left the company for some time to conquer a real life villain.

This led to many changes in the storylines and directions the company was planning for WrestleMania 35 and the year 2019 as a whole. But, with a huge roster of talented superstars at its disposal, WWE can still ensure that 2019 becomes the golden year of wrestling for WWE. So, without waiting more, let us have a look at some of the things that WWE can do in 2019 to make it an exceptional year for themselves as well as the fans:

1) Bring Shinsuke Nakamura (and the US Title) back into the mix

2018 has been a year Shinsuke Nakamura would like to forget

While many stars like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, etc. enjoyed an exceptional 2018, some superstars did not. Shinsuke Nakamura was one of them. Having been defeated twice by Jinder Mahal (the then-WWE Champion) confirmed the fact that Nakamura was a victim of the poor booking of NXT call-ups.

However, it seemed that the company would have finally thought of giving Nakamura the push he deserves when the King of Strong Style eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble 2018. He immediately announced that he would face WWE Champion AJ Styles, confirming a dream match for the casual as well as the hardcore fans for WrestleMania 34.

Though the match didn’t live up to expectations, a solid heel turn by Nakamura made the people believe that he may finally win the WWE Championship post-Mania. But, much to the dismay of fans, Nakamura was repeatedly defeated by Styles.

Even though Nakamura won the United States Title from Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules, both him and the star studded title have been neglected. A title which was once glorified by stars like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, was now reduced to nothing.

One may understand the reason Nakamura has not been able to have a proper feud on SmackDown Live due to a lack of baby faces. But, with Rusev working well as a face, John Cena set to return, Styles seemingly being removed off the main event picture, Rey Mysterio returning full time and The Miz seemingly moving towards a Face run, there are many options for Nakamura now to return and start a feud with.

Consistent and interesting feuds with various wrestlers will surely elevate the position of both Shinsuke Nakamura as well as the United States Title.

