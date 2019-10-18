4 things WWE should do with Kofi Kingston after his title loss

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 361 // 18 Oct 2019, 12:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's next for Kofi Kingston?

What's next for Kofi Kingston?

That is a difficult question to answer after he was beaten so decisively by Brock Lesnar during the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, but one would have to imagine that the company has something big planned for him. If not, 'Kofimania' and his historic six months as the WWE Champion will lose its value.

With that in mind and the WWE Universe still very much captivated by Kingston as a Superstar, it only makes sense for the company to have something up their sleeve, for him. Otherwise, it would lead to one of their biggest stars falling off the face of the earth, which really isn't best for the business.

Whether that will lead to The New Day splitting up or putting Kofi Kingston into another title picture is not yet clear, but here are the four most likely options for him moving forward. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us how you would want WWE to book Kofi Kingston in the future.

#4 Keep him in the WWE Title picture

Kofi Kingston deserves another shot at the WWE Title!

Is WWE seriously not going to keep him in the title picture?

Not only is that a huge blow to Kofimania, but it also shows the direction that the company wants to go in. Unfortunately for Kingston and his fans, that direction is legitimacy and working towards that means focusing on competitors that can hang with each other in the ring.

With that being said, WWE need to reconsider this perspective and should be pulling inspirations from the multitude of underdog matches that Brock Lesnar has had with other Superstars. In fact, between his barn burner with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, and one-offs against Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles, the underdog story is always something that excites fans.

The biggest question to ask yourself here is, "What does WWE have to lose by keeping Kingston in the title picture for the time being?"

Beyond that, couldn't they just use this as a mechanism to further the storyline between Lesnar and Velasquez? At the very least, Kingston deserves one more shot at the big prize in WWE and it would be a crime to deny him that opportunity.

1 / 4 NEXT