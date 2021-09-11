5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: The Demon Finn Balor returns; Brock Lesnar targets The Bloodline

Beck Lesnar was scheduled to show up on WWE SmackDown this week. The Beast Incarnate returned at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns after his Universal Championship match. Fans could not wait to see what Lesnar would do on Friday night.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were also scheduled for a major segment on the show. The two women were set to come face-to-face for a contract signing segment before their SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Sami Zayn introduced a special guest, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, to a chorus of boos on Friday night. Fans watched a 10-man tag team match take place soon after where Young tried to interfere.

The biggest match scheduled for the night took place between Edge and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, The Usos were also ready to face The Street Profits at the Madison Square Garden.

The night did not end too well for Roman Reigns as he came face-to-face with a different kind of opponent. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5. Brock Lesnar wrecked The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off with the arrival of Paul Heyman, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns targeted the WWE Universe right away and demanded that New York City acknowledge him.

NYC erupted into chants of “Roman!” before Brock Lesnar’s music hit the PA. The Beast Incarnate made his first appearance since WWE SummerSlam and immediately got in Roman Reigns’ face again.

He cut Paul Heyman off and asked him why he didn’t tell Roman that The Beast Incarnate was going to appear at SummerSlam. Heyman was shellshocked when Reigns decided to leave his special counsel and exit the ring.

Lesnar backed Heyman into the ropes and demanded him to accept his challenge before getting fired by the Universal Champion. Heyman hesitated and came close to taking an F-5 from The Beast Incarnate.

Reigns made the save with a Superman Punch but Brock caught him in midflight. The Usos tried to make the save but Lesnar flattened them. The segment ended with Lesnar standing tall in the middle of the ring.

SmackDown did a phenomenal job with the opening segment this Friday night. Lesnar played his role perfectly well, and it looks like he will be a babyface going forward.

Meanwhile, tension and drama will help form cracks between The Bloodline. No one was able to undo Brock Lesnar on SmackDown, and he has already left a mark on the Universal Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood