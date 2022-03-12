5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: The Beast unleashes; Ronda Rousey destroyed

After a successful Madison Square Garden live show, WWE SmackDown looked to pick up where it left off. Brock Lesnar successfully defended his WWE Championship against Austin Theory at MSG but fell prey to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The Beast Incarnate showed up this week and showed signs of going back to his former self to get the better of The Head of the Table.

A former NXT UK Champion made his main roster debut and ripped into a former WWE Champion. It was also confirmed that Big E suffered a broken neck during a match on the show.

Ronda Rousey came out to deliver a promo, while Charlotte Flair looked to get the better of her challenger. Sami Zayn also got his rematch for the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet on the show.

It was a good episode of SmackDown that built upon several major rivalries for WrestleMania 38. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5. In our list of things WWE SmackDown got right: The Beast was unleashed

Brock Lesnar kicked off WWE SmackDown after taking a beating from Roman Reigns to end the Madison Square Garden live show. The Beast Incarnate looked more serious and did not fool around like he had been doing previously in his current run.

He said that things have gotten serious now and Reigns drew the first blood at MSG. He warned Reigns that his days as the Universal Champion were now numbered.

Paul Heyman came out to interrupt his former client and said that his Tribal Chief was not there for the show. Lesnar asked Heyman who would be protecting him if the Tribal Chief wasn't in the building and chased after him backstage.

Heyman barely made it to his car and sped away before The Beast Incarnate could get his hands on him. WWE did well to bring Lesnar out a week after suffering a brutal attack at the hands of The Bloodline.

It was great seeing Lesnar chase after Heyman like a beast and go through the security personnel. The Beast has been unleashed, and Reigns will have a tough time getting through him at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Butch made his WWE SmackDown debut in a heartbreaking contest

The debutant vented his anger at Kofi Kingston

Pete Dunne made his main roster debut alongside Ridge Holland and Sheamus. Unfortunately, WWE decided to rename him "Butch" before introducing him to the SmackDown fans.

Holland and Sheamus squared off against New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E soon after. New Day had the early advantage before Sheamus tagged in and went after Kingston.

He fought back with the SOS but failed to keep his opponent down for the three count. Big E missed a Spear through the ropes and went crashing to the floor.

Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Big E outside the ring, and E landed awkwardly on his head. Inside the ring, a distraction from Butch allowed Sheamus to nail Kofi with the Brogue Kick and pick up the win.

The former NXT UK Champion unloaded on Kingston after the bell while Big E lay motionless outside. It was good to see Dunne make his main roster debut even though he had to go through the mandatory name change.

The former NXT UK Champion is an elite athlete who can do wonders in a faction with Sheamus and Holland. WWE will hopefully give him the right booking on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, we would also like to wish Big E a speedy recovery.

#3. A furious Ronda Rousey delivered a warning to Charlotte Flair before The Queen made a statement

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair were at loggerheads on the blue brand

Ronda Rousey walked into WWE SmackDown to clarify that she wasn't a one-move wonder. The Baddest Woman on the Planet said that she had a few surprises up her sleeve for the championship match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

Charlotte Flair walked out to state that she only tapped out last week because of the heels she was wearing and her expensive dress. She made it clear that there was no way she would tap out at WrestleMania.

Rousey was ready to let Flair take off her heels this time, but The Queen backed away. She ended the segment by taunting Flair - saying that she would be forced to tap out at WrestleMania.

At the end of the night, the two women got into a parking lot brawl. The Queen got the better of Rousey and locked in a new submission maneuver on top of a car. She then slammed her head into the hood of the car and stood tall to end the segment.

WWE did well to build more heat between the two superstars heading towards WrestleMania. Rousey did well to recall her partnership with Kurt Angle to justify using the Ankle Lock.

Meanwhile, Flair needed the heat she got on Friday night, and it will only make Rousey's victory at WrestleMania more meaningful.

#2. Rick Boogs defeated Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

Rick Boogs shook off his injury on SmackDown.

Rick Boogs took on one-half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Jey Uso. The match was booked after Shinsuke Nakamura, and Boogs interrupted The Usos while they were making their plans for WrestleMania 38.

Boogs used his strength early on to get a vertical suplex on Jey. The heel fought back and targeted his injured knee that was heavily wrapped. Jimmy Uso looked to run some distractions outside the ring, but things did not go in his brother's favor.

Boogs went on a roll and dropped Jey with some power moves before hitting the Boogs Cruise for the win. After the match, Jimmy came in with Boogs' guitar and broke it on his head to end the segment.

The Usos' plans for WrestleMania seem very clear now. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions will defend their titles against Nakamura and Boogs. It'll be good if the latter wins his first title with the experienced Nakamura by his side before going on a solo run.

#1. Ricochet successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn

Ricochet defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown. The former won the title from Zayn last week in one of the best moments of the night.

The Conspiracy Theorist looked to ground the high-flyer early with some big right hands. He stomped away at the champion and did not let him take control for some time.

Ricochet got the upper hand and climbed the ropes for a splash, but Zayn got up and dropped him from the top to stay in control. He got a near fall off a Blue Thunder Bomb but could not put the champion away.

Ricochet countered Zayn and hit the Recoil before finishing off his opponent with a 630 splash for the win. It was a good title defense to kick off Ricochet's well-deserved Intercontinental title reign.

WWE did well to keep any interference out of the match. The champion deserved a clean victory to retain his title on SmackDown. Hopefully, WWE will have a good challenger in mind for Ricochet at WrestleMania 38.

What did you make of this week's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

