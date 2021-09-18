6 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Big E and Finn Balor team up; Becky Lynch lays out hometown star

After teasing Paul Heyman with the Money in the Bank briefcase on SmackDown for weeks, Big E won the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on RAW instead. But Roman Reigns and Heyman still had Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar to worry about on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair was ready to receive the key to her hometown from the Mayor of Knox County, Kane. Meanwhile, WWE finally booked a women’s match for this week’s SmackDown after overlooking the division for two weeks in a row.

Happy Corbin attacked Kevin Owens before their planned match on the episode. This angle could lead to a preshow bout between both superstars at WWE Extreme Rules. However, things are not looking too good for The Prizefighter.

Friday night had some good matches and great promos, and with that in mind, let's take a look at six things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#6. Finn Balor and Big E teamed up to win on WWE SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off the show with Paul Heyman and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos by his side. The commentary team ran down what happened last week before Reigns took the mic.

The Tribal Chief asked Heyman to show the fans how to properly acknowledge him. Heyman exclaimed “Brock Lesnar fears Roman Reigns,” before Big E made his way out to the squared circle.

Fans greeted the new WWE Champion with thunderous applause, and Finn Balor joined him out on the stage soon after. This led to a non-title tag team match between The Usos and the team of Balor and Big E.

Big E started well and gave his old foes a tough time. The Prince also got the better of the twin brothers for the most part. The Usos, however, made a comeback as Jimmy wiped Balor out with a tope suicida. The two tried to isolate the former NXT Champion, but Balor eventually created separation and tagged Big E into the contest.

The WWE Champion went on a roll and executed some good moves. He hit Jimmy with the Big Ending for the victory.

This match kicked off SmackDown on the right foot and gave Big E and Finn Balor a chance to shine.

However, many argue that a regular version of Balor should not have been brought back before his upcoming match against Roman Reigns as The Demon.

