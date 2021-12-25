5 things WWE SmackDown got right before Christmas: Paul Heyman speaks; Sami Zayn wins big

WWE SmackDown aired a pre-taped festive episode this week. Fans watched as some of the biggest superstars took to the ring for entertaining matches.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were both missing from the show this week. However, Paul Heyman played his part once again to build on their rivalry before the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Toni Storm. Going into the match, the former NXT UK Women's Champion had the advantage after she pinned Flair in a tag team match last week.

Drew McIntyre teamed up with New Day to take on Madcap Moss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. A Gauntlet Match was also set to decide who will face Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship next.

The episode wasn't filled with too many big spots or surprises. But It delivered nonetheless. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown before Christmas.

#5. Paul Heyman pondered whether his career was over on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans witnessed one of the biggest betrayals of the year on last week's SmackDown. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came out to discuss loyalties. Once the latter revealed that he was protecting The Tribal Chief from Brock Lesnar, all hell broke loose.

This week on SmackDown, a video package recapping last week kicked off the show. From there, the camera cut to a segment where Heyman sat across Kayla Braxton for an interview.

Heyman looked tired but was ready to provide some details to the WWE Universe. He was asked whether he regretted telling Reigns the truth on SmackDown last week. The wise man denied, claiming that he wanted to tell the difficult truths whenever required.

He said he wasn't going to NXT 2.0 and pick new superstars to manage. Heyman said that he put in the best work of his career to become the special counsel for The Head of the Table. He ended the segment by saying that his career was most likely coming to an end after the betrayal.

SmackDown did well to continue the story without taking to the ring this week. Paul Heyman was phenomenal as always and spoke his heart out. With Day 1 coming up, one can't help but wonder what Heyman's role will be during the Universal Championship match. Will he return to help Reigns and win back his trust?

Edited by Angana Roy