5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Roman Reigns finds his next challenger; Brock Lesnar’s return announced

This week, WWE SmackDown advertised finding the next challenger for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. While the angle could've gone in many different directions, WWE decided to book a standard Battle Royal to determine the number one contender.

Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm had an ordinary segment that ended with the latter splashed with pies in her face. It was surprising to watch the fiery Storm stand there without reacting.

Sasha Banks and Naomi teamed up to defeat Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The victory will allow the babyfaces to continue their rivalry with Sonya Deville. However, WWE should bring Aliyah into the rivalry to give her a push.

Ridge Holland made his SmackDown debut this week, while Edge’s return was announced for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. It will be exciting to see what the WWE Hall of Famer decides to do in the weeks to come.

This week, SmackDown had some ordinary matches and segments that helped build towards future matches. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman talked down the threat of Brock Lesnar’s return on WWE SmackDown

Kayla Braxton took to the ring early on WWE SmackDown. She was ready to bring up the topic of Brock Lesnar’s potential return before Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman interrupted.

Heyman called out Braxton for her "rumors," and took shots at the interviewer. He dismissed her from the ring before Reigns took the mic to address the WWE Universe on SmackDown.

He made it clear that he had already defeated Lesnar and wasn’t afraid of him. Reigns also took shots at the WWE Champion, Big E. He said he was ready to beat anyone because he was The Tribal Chief.

The Head of the Table ended the segment by saying that the entire world would acknowledge him once his time around was over. It was a great way to kick off SmackDown, especially after the recent "rumors" of Lesnar’s potential return.

The Beast Incarnate will likely shoot back into the Universal Championship picture whenever he returns. Heyman was phenomenal and did well to talk down Braxton. Once Lesnar returns, Heyman's loyalty will be tested again.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh