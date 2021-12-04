5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Brock Lesnar helps Roman Reigns; New Day reenter title picture

Brock Lesnar was ready to make his return to WWE SmackDown this week after his suspension was lifted. Fans waited to see how The Beast Incarnate would respond to Sami Zayn getting a shot at the Universal Championship.

While the spotlight was on Lesnar, a few other interesting segments and matches took place on SmackDown. Cesaro and Sheamus competed in a match that did not get enough time. However, The Celtic Warrior made a statement to Cesaro and defeated him with a Brogue Kick.

Meanwhile, Los Lotharios picked up a surprise victory over The Viking Raiders after distractions from Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Toni Storm also got some revenge over the SmackDown Women’s Champion. She hit Charlotte Flair with a pie after The Queen denied her a title shot.

Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy attacked Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss during an episode of Happy Talk to take their rivalry forward. It will be interesting to see what the two men will do next.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5. Brock Lesnar coerced Sami Zayn to take his title shot on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar was advertised to show up on WWE SmackDown this week. The Beast opened up the show to a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe.

Lesnar returned from his suspension and quickly looked to get back in the Universal Championship picture. Last week’s Black Friday Battle Royal winner Sami Zayn came out to interrupt The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar asked who Zayn was and ticked off the #1 contender to the Universal Championship. The Beast laughed at Zayn and attempted to manipulate The Great Liberator.

He pushed Zayn to face Roman Reigns for the title on Friday night, hoping to take on Reigns himself at WWE Day 1. When that did not work, he physically coerced Zayn into competing for the title on SmackDown.

The segment was fantastic and brought out a new side to Lesnar. Sami Zayn has worked well against every single person in WWE, and he was phenomenal once again on the mic opposite Brock Lesnar.

WWE booked a top segment to kick off the show and warmed up the fans for something big. It was a brilliant way to kick off SmackDown after Lesnar’s return.

