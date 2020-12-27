5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (Dec 25, 2020)

Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown this week. Plus, Big E challenged Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Lumberjack Match on Friday Night.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair also defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. With three star-studded championship matches, the final SmackDown of 2020 was guaranteed to be a big one.

The show also featured an an intense battle between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso. Generally, this episode allowed the blue brand's Superstars to end the year on a strong note.

Here's a list of five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5 Asuka and Charlotte Flair worked like a great team on WWE SmackDown

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair came to the blue brand to defend their titles. The champions tried to address the WWE Universe, but they were interrupted by several women in the process.

Bayley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Carmella all came to the ring to set up a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Banks and Belair teamed together while Bayley and Carmella joined forces as a another duo. Banks and Carmella traded a lot of strikes during the first few minutes. The match also allowed Belair to show her strength in the ring once again.

"The EST" continued to impress throughout the bout, and soon "The Boss" delivered a frog splash to Bayley to eliminate her team from the contest.

Belair took control late in the match, and she almost managed to put Asuka away. But Flair’s Natural Selection kept Belair down for the three count. So Flair and Asuka successfully defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on SmackDown.

This contest was a good match that made Belair look strong in defeat. On the other hand, the partnership between Carmella and Bayley was compelling. It could continue to develop in the weeks that follow. Regardless, Asuka and Flair are gelling as a team, and they look unstoppable.