5 things WWE SmackDown got right before Clash of Champions

The episode of WWE SmackDown before Clash of Champions had a lot of promise as WWE had already announced a few segments and matches for the night before the show kicked off.

Jeff Hardy was scheduled to take on Sami Zayn on the night, while Alexa Bliss had a match against Lacey Evans. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to come out for a segment before his match against his cousin Jey Uso, at WWE Clash of Champions.

King Corbin competed against Matt Riddle during the night. While The Original Bro put up a great fight, he lost the match to Corbin.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley cut a promo before her match against Nikki Cross on Sunday, while Shinsuke Nakamura took on Gran Metalik. The tension between Heavy Machinery and The Miz and John Morrison reached fever pitch on this week's SmackDown.

A few surprises kept the WWE Universe alive during the show, and we will look at the five things WWE got right on the final episode of SmackDown before Clash of Champions.

#5 Cracks begin to form in The Luch House Party on SmackDown

The Lucha House Party have a big match scheduled for Clash of Champions, where they will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

This week, Gran Metalik took on Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action after losing to The Swiss Cyborg last week. With Lince Dorado and Kalisto in his corner, Metalik tried to get a headstart in the match. However, a knee to the face early on almost ended his hopes.

Advertisement

He managed to get back in the match soon after and impressed us with some great manoeuvres off the ropes. The Lucha House Party seemed to be united outside the ring as The King of The Ropes continued to take Nakamura down with some high-flying moves.

After a slingshot senton, Metalik dragged The Artist to the corner for a moonsault but landed on his feet when Nakamura rolled out.

Nakamura hit a running knee followed by a reverse exploder. He finished off Metalik with the Kinshasa to pick up the victory before Clash of Champions.

After the match, Kalisto did not help his partners as they suffered a beatdown from Cesaro and Nakamura. Dorado shoved him to the mat following the beatdown, clearly showing that the trio is on the verge of a breakup. A singles heel run could benefit Kalisto at the moment as the former United States Champion could get some top matches on SmackDown in the months to come.