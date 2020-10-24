5 Things WWE SmackDown got right before Hell in a Cell

With WWE Hell in a Cell just a couple of days away, it was up to SmackDown to deliver a solid episode to kick up the hype around the event. Only four matches had been announced for Hell in a Cell before SmackDown kicked off, and fans were hoping to see at least one or two more matches make it to the card during this week’s show.

Sasha Banks managed to hunt down Bayley and trap her in The Banks Statement to force her to sign SmackDown Women’s Championship match contract. This ensured that their match was made official and fans can now look forward to the former best friends battling it out inside the Cell.

A big eight-man tag team match took place on this week's SmackDown, while we saw Otis and The Miz have an interesting segment which led to a match between them for WWE Hell in a Cell. Seth Rollins and Murphy had a match during the night, while Roman Reigns put down the final condition for his match against Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on the final episode of SmackDown before Hell in a Cell.

#5 Otis and The Miz get a match for Hell in a Cell on WWE SmackDown

Law and Otis took over this week’s WWE SmackDown as Mr. Money in the Bank looked to defend himself in a case with The Miz. The first segment saw Ron Simmons act as the bailiff and JBL was revealed as the judge. This set the tone for what fans could expect from the rest of the night.

In the second segment, Asuka, Rey Mysterio, and Tucker gave their testimonies while we also saw Teddy Long make a cameo as the court reporter.

Finally, JBL was ready to give his verdict. He revealed that Otis had done nothing wrong and was about to rule in his favor before The Miz claimed that he had one last piece of evidence.

Advertisement

He passed on a briefcase filled with money to JBL who immediately ruled the case in his favor. Otis will now have to defend his Money in the Bank contract against The Miz at Hell in a Cell.

This has been brewing for some time and we could see Otis lose the Money in the Bank contract at Hell in a Cell. It doesn’t seem like he’d be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion, and The Miz could benefit from the Money in the Bank contract instead.