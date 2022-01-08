5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Roman Reigns finds next challenger; Mickie James confirmed for a big match

Brock Lesnar had announced that he would show up on WWE SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns. Fans waited for another face-off between the two heavyweights.

The WWE Universe also wanted to see who would challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The revelation was built well, keeping fans glued to their screens.

Sami Zayn looked to prove himself before his Intercontinental Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura, but lost to Rick Boogs. Johnny Knoxville also announced his participation in the men's Royal Rumble match.

WWE also made some blockbuster announcements. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5. Brock Lesnar challenged Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns opened WWE SmackDown and declared he wanted to see Brock Lesnar or Paul Heyman again.

Right on cue, the two men made their way to the middle to a massive pop from the WWE Universe. The WWE Champion mocked Reigns and got straight to the point. He challenged The Tribal Chief to a title vs. title match for WrestleMania.

Reigns refused to do business with Heyman or anyone associated with him. The advocate almost broke down in tears, saying he worshipped Reigns before being assaulted for his allegiance.

Lesnar told Heyman to shut up, and in that distraction, Reigns nailed the WWE Champion with a Superman Punch. Then he headed up the ramp on SmackDown as Lesnar looked on.

WWE is looking for ways to keep Heyman between the two men. The promo helped achieve just that, and it is clear that Heyman is not done with Reigns yet. A title vs. title match seems to be on the cards, and it will be difficult for another storyline to top this one heading into WrestleMania.

