5 things WWE SmackDown got right before Money in the Bank 2022: Asuka attacked; tag team destroyed

WWE SmackDown delivered another solid episode ahead of the Money in the Bank 2022. The show had several superstars who got a chance to shine and pick up some important victories.

Natalya and Ronda Rousey exchanged some harsh words during their interviews ahead of their SmackDown Women's Championship match. The final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match was also on the line during SmackDown.

Max Dupri introduced the first two signees of Maximum Male Models. Mace was re-dubbed ma.çé, Mansoor is now mån.sôör. Dupri said that applications were still open to join MMM.

Several RAW Superstars also competed on the blue brand as WWE tried to deliver the final punches before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week's episode.

#5. WWE SmackDown kicked off with the 'Good Old Fashioned' Battle Royal

Corbin needed a big win on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off with the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match with contestants standing on top of ladders in the ring. All the participants argued over who would win the match on Saturday night. Everyone agreed that they would cash in their briefcase on Roman Reigns except for Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

MVP worked the mic for Omos before The Miz walked out. The A-Lister claimed that he deserved to be in the ladder match. Ezekiel, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss also walked out one by one to make their case for a spot in the match. Adam Pearce came out to book a Battle Royal between the men in the arena.

The Battle Royal saw Omos dominate early as he eliminated Ezekiel, Madcap Moss, and The Miz. Drew McIntyre got in the giant's face, but he was taken out with a headbutt.

Seth Rollins took down Sami Zayn before eliminating himself to avoid facing off against Omos. Riddle hit The Visionary with an RKO outside the ring before eliminating Omos with an armbar from the apron.

The Original Bro continued to impress and hit Sheamus with a draping DDT. He set up to hit an RKO but was eliminated by The Celtic Warrior with a kick. Sami took a Claymore before getting eliminated. Sheamus and McIntyre brawled, and Corbin used the opening to eliminate both superstars.

It was a fun contest involving the cream of the WWE roster. SmackDown needed a competitive match early on, and the battle royal delivered. Corbin needed to pick up a win to end his losing streak. The victory led to an even bigger match in the main event.

#4. The Viking Raiders brutalized New Day once again

The Viking Raiders attacked New Day on WWE SmackDown last week. This week, the two teams were set to compete in a tag team match ahead of Money in the Bank.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance and said that they wanted to punish Erik and Ivar for ruining their fun segment with Shanky last week.

The Viking Raiders came out and slapped the mic out of Woods' hand. They then proceeded to destroy the multi-time tag team champions once again to make another bold statement on SmackDown.

The match never got started as Erik and Ivar couldn't wait for the bell to ring to destroy The New Day. This isn't the first time The Viking Raiders are being built as an unstoppable force on the roster. The two men have received the same treatment at least twice in the past, but their push did not go all the way.

Fans can hope to see the two men get a lot more with their current gimmick. A heel turn will help Erik and Ivar destroy their opponents more ruthlessly while getting over with the WWE Universe.

#3. The Usos and The Street Profits had a good shown before their big match

Is there a rift between The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown?

Kayla Braxton hosted a special Ask Them Anything in-ring promo segment between the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown. Jimmy & Jey Uso were as confident as ever ahead of their title defense at Money in the Bank.

The brothers said that they weren't worried about Roman Reigns' reaction should they lose the titles on Saturday as they were not going to lose. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford answered questions about their loss at WrestleMania and addressed reports that they weren't getting along. They said that they were on the same page and would win the titles from The Usos.

The two teams exchanged some hot words as the heels tried to create a divide between their challengers. The Street Profits stole the champions' catchphrase before the segment came to an end.

The promo work from both the teams was great and did enough to get fans excited about the big match at Money in the Bank. WWE has suddenly teased a divide between Ford and Dawkins, and it will be interesting to see if the two men split in the weeks to come.

#2. Liv Morgan picked up the win for Team RAW on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan got the win for her team on WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown teed off against WWE RAW as contestants from the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match teamed up for a match. Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Liv Morgan took on Lacey Evans, Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez as Becky Lynch watched the commentary table.

Asuka was isolated by Team SmackDown early as each member took turns to beat down The Empress of Tomorrow. She finally tagged in Alexa Bliss, who took down Raquel before tagging Liv into the match.

Shotzi and Evans got into a fight outside the ring, and Liv took them both out with a dive. Team RAW kept control of the match for some time as all three women kept making quick tags and worked together.

The Empress of Tomorrow trapped Shotzi in an Ankle Lock before all six women got in the ring and hit their finishers on each other. In the end, Liv hit Shotzi with the ObLIVion for the win. After the match, Lynch rushed into the ring and hit Asuka with the Manhandle Slam before leaving.

It was a good contest that put Liv Morgan over once again. She may not be likely to win the MITB briefcase on Saturday, but she has picked up some important victories in recent months.

#1. Madcap Moss found a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Kevin Owens was out with an injury backstage. This prompted Adam Pearce to book a match between The Miz, Ezekiel, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss for the last spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The main event of WWE SmackDown saw all four men come down to the ring for the match. Corbin and Miz were sent outside early before Ezekiel took control of the match. Moss took control before Corbin and Miz worked together to weaken him.

The Miz then hit Moss and Ezekiel with kicks to the chest. Corbin took control outside the ring as he dropped The A-Lister on the apron and chokeslammed Zeke on the announcers' table.

Late in the match, The Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Ezekiel. Corbin broke the pin and hit Zeke with the End of Days. Before he could make the cover, Moss appeared and threw him out of the ring before covering Ezekiel for the win.

The match was fast-paced and enjoyable. It's good to see Moss getting so many big opportunities in WWE in recent months.

The superstar has proven himself in countless matches alongside and against Corbin. He will likely be an asset in the ladder match and could go on to shock the WWE Universe with a win.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Sami Zayn win the Money in the Bank briefcase? Yes No 2 votes so far