5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Finn Balor passes out; Becky Lynch targets the WWE Universe

Roman Reigns and Finn Balor were set to compete in a big Universal Championship match in the main event on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, Rick Boogs was scheduled to compete in a rematch against Dolph Ziggler on the show.

Becky Lynch showed up with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the episode and addressed the WWE Universe. Happy Corbin was also set to appear on The Kevin Owens Show this week.

The Usos competed against The Street Profits on SmackDown after what went down last week. The two teams had a decent contest before the match ended in a disqualification.

Dominik Mysterio was also looking to prove himself on WWE SmackDown after picking up a loss against Sami Zayn during last week’s episode.

#5. Dominik Mysterio picked up another loss; Rick Boogs continued to pick up victories on WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn squared off once again on WWE SmackDown. Dominik had the upper hand in the contest for some time, and Zayn tried to escape from the arena.

However, Rey Mysterio showed up to prevent The Conspiracy Theorist from getting away. A little distraction allowed Zayn to take advantage and put Dominik away with the Helluva Kick.

After the match, it was evident that Dominik was once again not pleased with his father. It looks like SmackDown is rushing to build a rivalry between the two men. It’s only a matter of time before he turns heel and attacks his father. Dominik could soon become the only man in WWE to retire their own father.

Meanwhile, Rick Boogs and Dolph Ziggler went head to head once again on this week’s SmackDown after the former's victory over Ziggler at their previous showing.

The two exchanged a few good moves early in the contest. The action showed off the guitar player’s technical abilities in the ring. After The Show-Off grounded Boogs for a short while, he exploded with a series of power moves.

He hit The Boogs Cruise to pick up a quick victory over the former WWE Heavyweight Champion on SmackDown. WWE is giving Boogs a big push, and he could turn out to be a top mid-carder in the months to come.

