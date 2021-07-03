5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Zelina Vega returns; Edge takes out Jimmy Uso

With just weeks until Money in the Bank, WWE SmackDown was planning to declare its final contenders for the two ladder matches. Also, the storylines for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Universal Championship were expected to get more intense.

Edge declared his desire to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title. Bianca Belair challenged Bayley to another SmackDown Women’s Championship match, this time an “I Quit” match. Bayley accepted, claiming she would quit competing altogether if she lost.

Seth Rollins was not too happy with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville’s refusal to offer him a Universal Championship match. Instead, they booked a match between Cesaro and Rollins for next week to determine who would compete in the MITB ladder match from SmackDown.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E defeated Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E teamed up this week to take on Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews. Corbin looked dejected as he made his way out to the middle. He was unable to focus early in the match and allowed Nakamura and Big E to take control for some time.

However, a clothesline at ringside allowed him and Crews to wrestle back control for some time. The two heels worked on Big E and came close to a victory.

Rick Boogs then distracted Corbin, saying his car was being towed away. This allowed Big E to take advantage and hit the Big Ending for the win. The match wasn’t too special and did not allow any of the superstars to shine. However, this could work out in Corbin’s favor and he could end up getting a new gimmick soon.

There were reports that WWE has filed a trademark for “Happy Corbin”. He will likely move into that role, and it could lead him to something better.

