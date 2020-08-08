5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (August 7, 2020)

WWE SmackDown has been building towards SummerSlam pretty well, and they used this week’s episode to their advantage once again.

During the show, we saw a series of matches ending in disqualifications, however, they ended up making the mark that was required from them. Sheamus competed against Matt Riddle, King Corbin competed against Jeff Hardy, and Sheamus took on Corbin later in the night.

Bray Wyatt and The Fiend were scheduled to appear during the show, and we were not disappointed by their arrival. That wasn’t all, as Stephanie McMahon dropped a huge bomb on Bayley and Sasha Banks’ parade just in time to get the SmackDown Women’s Champion a match for SummerSlam.

Towards the end of the show, Heavy Machinery collided with The Miz and John Morrison, and the entire segment ended in chaos. That wasn’t all, as WWE’s newest faction arrived to make a statement and possibly hint towards a big angle at WWE SummerSlam.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s SmackDown.

#5 Cesaro’s display of power on WWE SmackDown

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado had a brief backstage interaction with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura last week, and we got a match between Dorado and Cesaro this week.

Metalik and Nakamura watched on from ringside as Dorado tried to prove a point and show that his team deserved a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

While Dorado pulled out some of his best high-flying moves against The Swiss Cyborg, he was no match for his opponent’s strength. Cesaro had such a power advantage over Dorado that he could throw him around like a rag doll without breaking a sweat.

After some back and forth action, The Swiss Cyborg was able to catch Dorado with The Neutralizer for the victory.

While the match wasn’t too special, it once again allowed Cesaro to show his phenomenal skills and power. Cesaro is as good in the ring as anyone else on SmackDown, and just like Big E, deserves a big solo run that can help him get to the WWE Universal Championship picture before its too late.

For the time being, this match seemed like a filler that allowed Cesaro to show that The Lucha House Party is not ready for a title match against the international team yet.