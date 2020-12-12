5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (Dec 11, 2020)

WWE SmackDown had a few matches and segments scheduled for this week. One of the biggest segments for the night was scheduled between Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Fans waited to watch what would be next in the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. Otis and Chad Gable teamed up during the night to compete against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Big E managed to get himself into a non-title match against the Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn. However, things did not end the way he’d have liked. The Riott Squad picked up a victory over the makeshift team of Natalya and Billie Kay during SmackDown.

With the build towards WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) intensifying, we will look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right during this week’s show.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro get back in the game again on WWE SmackDown

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura competed in their first match as a team since the end of October on WWE SmackDown. The two men took on Otis and Chad Gable. We’d learned on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast that Gable and Otis have been friends for over a decade.

Gable appeared as Otis’ new trainer, and both men were looking to make a mark as a tag team. After the match started, The Swiss Superman went after Gable right away before Otis tagged in.

Otis managed to take down Cesaro before tagging Gable back into the match. The back and forth continued for some time before The Swiss Superman got the upper hand again.

Gable had to rely on Otis once again to take Cesaro down before demanding him to tag him back into the match. Cesaro took advantage and took him out with the Cesaro Swing before Nakamura ended him with the Kinshasa.

This was a good match to build the new storyline and partnership between Otis and Gable. Gable is the more arrogant partner in this team, and that will likely help him get ahead on SmackDown. On the other hand, it was good to watch Cesaro and Nakamura compete in the ring again on SmackDown.

They work well together, and they’ve formed a partnership that is unique in WWE.