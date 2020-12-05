5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (Dec 4, 2020)

WWE SmackDown opened up with a tribute to Pat Patterson this Friday night. The first-ever WWE Intercontinental Champion helped the company to create several top matches and was seen as Vince McMahon’s right hand by many.

After the tribute, SmackDown got right down to action and started the build towards the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view. Otis and Kevin Owens were scheduled to team up during the night to compete against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Natalya competed against former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a match that was heavily influenced by Bianca Belair’s presence. It seems like SmackDown is building towards a rivalry between Bayley and Belair for the Blue brand.

Former and current Intercontinental Champions teamed up for a six-man tag team match to pay tribute to Pat Patterson, while King Corbin seems to have formed a new faction on the brand.

Apart from that, the show helped develop the rivalry between SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella. In this article, we will look at the five things SmackDown got right during this week’s show.

#5 Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns give WWE SmackDown a strong start

Last week’s WWE SmackDown ended with a match between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso that ended up being very chaotic. After Uso brought in a steel chair to beat down The Prizefighter, he found himself on the receiving end of some chair shots before KO sent a warning to Roman Reigns.

This week, Reigns, Uso, and Paul Heyman kicked off SmackDown. Kayla Braxton interviewed The Tribal Chief in the center of the ring and asked him if he feared Owens. Reigns almost laughed off the question before KO made his way down to the ring.

Advertisement

The Prizefighter did not hold back and challenged Reigns to a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match at the TLC pay-per-view scheduled for December 22. Before Reigns could say much, Uso jumped in and accepted the match on his cousin’s behalf.

The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Uso’s antics and refused the engage his foe before walking out of the arena. This was a great segment to kick off the show and immediately heat up the new rivalry for the Universal Championship.

KO seems to be the perfect babyface loudmouth who can take Reigns down with his words before the big match. Reigns, on the other hand, seems to be ready for any big challenge on SmackDown but does not seem happy with the way Uso is following his orders.