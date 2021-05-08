5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week- Jimmy Uso returns; Roman Reigns issues an ultimatum

FOX hosted a special throwback edition on WWE SmackDown this week, just a few days before WrestleMania Backlash. The episode was headlined by a WrestleMania rematch between Cesaro and Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns expectedly appeared on the show and talked about his victory over Daniel Bryan. The Yes Man’s SmackDown career came to an end last week after he lost another Universal Championship match against The Tribal Chief.

The throwback episode saw Carmella pick up a victory over Ruby Riott to gain some momentum. Bayley and Bianca Belair also had an interesting exchange on SmackDown. The Role Model took down the SmackDown Women’s Champion to end the segment.

Apart from that, a few other matches also took place on this week’s SmackDown. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on the throwback episode of SmackDown.

#5 Jimmy Uso returned to acknowledge Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The special throwback episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and Universal Champion Roman Reigns making their way to the ring. Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan a week earlier and ended his SmackDown career in the process.

Heyman eulogized Bryan's career before Reigns took over. The Tribal Chief stated that he was a man of his word as he defeated The Yes Man last week.

Reigns then claimed that someone else had returned to replace Bryan on SmackDown. This opened the door to Jimmy Uso’s return to the Blue brand. This was the first time Jimmy had appeared on television in the ring since being choked out by Reigns at Hell in a Cell in October 2020.

Jimmy embraced the men in the ring before Cesaro came out to talk about the idea of anyone replacing Bryan in WWE.

Just then, Rollins came out to attack Cesaro before Teddy Long made his way to the middle. Long revealed that he had the authority to make decisions on SmackDown before making a big announcement.

Long offered Cesaro a shot at the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash if he defeated Rollins later in the show. This was a good way to begin this special edition of SmackDown.

It was good to see Jimmy return to the ring after being out with an injury for so long. It’ll be interesting to see what Jey’s twin brother brings to this storyline. Allowing Cesaro another chance to prove himself was another good call to make. The Swiss Cyborg had a busy night ahead of him.

