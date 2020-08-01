5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week (July 31, 2020)

An exciting episode of WWE SmackDown promised a few big matches and segments, as the WWE Universe were eager to see how Gran Metalik would fare against AJ Styles in the WWE Intercontinental Championship match.

King Corbin took on Drew Gulak, but Matt Riddle had his eyes set on Corbin and was looking to make a big impact. Lacey Evans and Naomi squared off once again, and even though their match never really took off, Naomi picked up another victory.

Big E returned to singles competition after Kofi Kingston announced on last week's SmackDown that he was injured, and tried to make early inroads to make a statement. Sonya Deville made a big return to WWE SmackDown and picked up from right where she’d left off.

The final match of the night saw Nikki Cross face Bayley once again, but what happened after the match was far more interesting than the match itself.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5 Shorty G’s turn on WWE SmackDown

King Corbin was all set to compete against Drew Gulak on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Before the match, he taunted Shorty G backstage for watching matches rather than competing in them. He offered the babyface opportunities only if he could take out Matt Riddle for him.

Corbin then appeared in the ring and mocked Jeff Hardy until Gulak arrived to attack the heel and get the match started. While Gulak took advantage of his technical offence, he was no match for Corbin’s size and strength. After a decent contest, Corbin hit Gulak with a Deep Six followed by the End of Days to pick up the victory.

Right after he picked up the win, Matt Riddle stormed the ring to attack Corbin. The Original Bro thought he was unstoppable until Shorty G surprisingly arrived to help Corbin out and hit Riddle with an amazing rolling German Suplex. Shorty G walked off with Corbin, signaling a heel turn and a new partnership.

This was a good way to bring Shorty G back to prominence and we could see him have some great matches with Riddle. We could even see some great matches with the likes of Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan.