5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (June 5, 2020)

This week's SmackDown gave fans a couple of surprising results and set up nicely towards WWE Backlash.

A major title change shook up the Blue brand at the end of the night while Mr. Money in the Bank scored a big victory

WWE surprised the entire WWE Universe with some results on SmackDown

While NXT is busy building towards NXT TakeOver: In Your House, RAW and SmackDown have their complete focus on the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. This week allowed the company to build some final storylines and feuds before they can wrap them up on the go-home episode of the Blue brand next week.

The biggest match scheduled for the show main-evented the night as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

The SmackDown creatives once again went back to their old ways to build the rivalry between Universal Champion Braun Strowman and his opponents for Backlash The Miz and John Morrison. However, it was the face to face talk between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles that was the most entertaining part of the night and gave fans an interesting match and a huge surprise.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on SmackDown during this week’s episode.

#5 King Corbin vs. Otis

Otis and Mandy Rose were seen playing with King Corbin’s crown backstage on SmackDown which led to a match between the two men in the ring.

Otis took control of the match early on, but once the two men took the fight to the floor, Corbin made the comeback. He continued to attack Otis and delivered a big spine buster followed by a pin attempt.

Rose tried her best to cheer her boyfriend from ringside as Otis began to make a comeback in the match. Once The Dozer got back in the match, he decided to impress everyone with a few big suplexes on Corbin.

Once Corbin thought that there was no way out of a loss, he decided to take his crown and leave. Otis went after him, but Corbin hit him with a steel chair which led to a disqualification victory for The Dozer.

Mr. Money in the Bank wasn’t ready to go down without a fight and took down Corbin before hitting The Caterpillar and standing tall with The Golden Goddess to end the segment.

Otis is ready to rule SmackDown with a crown

C A T E R P I L L A R#SmackDown @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/LP8X5UvyVF — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020

Otis is SmackDown’s new shining star and the company has been giving him big moments and matches against men who have previously received a lot of push.

While he hasn’t been able to do the same work as several Money in the Bank winners before him, we can hope that he will learn a few things in the coming weeks and give the fans a few more entertaining segments with the briefcase in the coming weeks.

