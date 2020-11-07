5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (November 6, 2020)

Just like WWE RAW, SmackDown was looking to get some more members on its teams for Survivor Series with the pay-per-view drawing nearer. This allowed them to book three qualification matches for the night where Natalya, Ruby Riott, and Zelina Vega competed for a spot on the women’s team while Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Otis, and Seth Rollins competed in two separate qualifying matches for the men’s team.

Along with that, a big SmackDown Women’s Championship match was scheduled for the night where we saw Sasha Banks defend her title against former Champion, Bayley.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a very interesting exchange backstage that led to a match between Uso and Kevin Owens. That wasn’t all as the Mysterio family drama got more intense as Murphy’s loyalties were tested again during the show.

With Survivor Series just a couple of weeks away, we will look at the five this SmackDown got right during this week’s show.

#5 Ruby Riott returns with a new look and attitude on WWE SmackDown

Natalya got a second chance to make it to Team SmackDown this week as she competed in a Triple Threat Match against Zelina Vega and Ruby Riott. Riott came out with a cool new look and a new attitude as she looked to make a point after being sidelined for some time.

All three women got a lot of offense in the match and none of them held the advantage for too long. It seemed as though WWE would give Natalya or Vega a chance to progress to Team SmackDown as both women had recently come out of big rivalries and seemed to have the fans behind them.

Natalya locked Riott in the Sharpshooter and it seemed like the green-haired Superstar would tap out, but Vega made the save just in time. The Queen of Harts later caught Vega in the same maneuver, but the latter refused to tap out and fought through the pain. However, Riott got back into the ring and applied her submission maneuver to win the match, much to The Queen of Hart’s dismay.

Advertisement

This was a good match that allowed all three women to shine. While Vega could have been a good choice for Team SmackDown, Riott will hopefully get a chance to showcase her potential at the big event and possibly score a couple of eliminations for her team.

Sadly, Natalya has now lost two big qualification matches and it seems like she is getting frustrated which could lead to a character change for the veteran.