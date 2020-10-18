5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week (October 16, 2020)

The first episode of WWE SmackDown after the WWE Draft allowed several former members of the blue brand to have a match before heading over to RAW. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods united with Big E in a six-man tag team match, while Jeff Hardy also had his final match on SmackDown.

Lars Sullivan competed against Hardy. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman looked to regain the Universal Championship in the main event against Roman Reigns before he too made his way to RAW.

Bayley and Sasha Banks took part in a contract signing segment for their SmackDown Women’s Championship match at Hell in a Cell. The Street Profits defended their SmackDown tag team titles for the first time against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Daniel Bryan made his WWE Thuderdome debut and immediately came face to face with the SmackDown's new self-proclaimed savior.

Let's take a look at the five things WWE got right during this week’s show.

#5. Bayley outsmarts Sasha Banks during their contract signing on WWE SmackDown

Bayley and Sasha Banks were in the middle of their WWE Hell in a Cell contract signing segment on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Adam Pearce joined them in the ring to oversee the proceedings.

The Boss signed the contract without hesitation as she wants to teach The Role Model a lesson at Hell in a Cell. Bayley, on the other hand, ran her mouth a bit and claimed Banks was just baggage she was happy to dump.

She mocked Banks for being angry that she wasn’t given the chance to turn on Bayley first. In response, The Legit Boss reminded her of all the times she had her back.

The two bickered for a while longer before The Role Model refused to sign the contract and walked out of the ring.

This was a good segment that once again allowed Bayley to come across as the top heel. It also ensured that she did not disagree with the fact that she had only been the SmackDown Women’s Champion with Banks’ help.

Bayley's refusal to sign the contract added a new outcome to an all too familiar scenario. This allowed her to look a little scared, giving Banks the advantage in this rivalry.

Banks and Bayley have worked well together and even better against each other. This rivalry will likely continue to be a highlight of WWE programming over the next few weeks.