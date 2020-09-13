5 Things WWE SmackDown got right this week (Sept. 11, 2020)

WWE SmackDown started on the right foot as Paul Heyman and his client, the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, kicked things off to end this week of WWE programming.

The Intercontinental Championship was up for grabs during this week’s SmackDown as Jeff Hardy was set to defend his title against AJ Styles. However, Sami Zayn, who believes he is still the Intercontinental Champion, wasn't too far away. He came out to create some chaos before and during the match.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, crossed paths with their opponents for Monday Night RAW during the show. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss showed that she’s in the midst of a character transformation by delivering a big statement.

Miz and Morrison saught after Otis’ Money in the Bank contract once again, while Bray Wyatt returned with another episode of the Firefly Fun House.

Let's Iook at the five things WWE SmackDown got right on this week’s show.

#5. The Street Profits cause Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to lose one on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE RAW, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, surprised the WWE Universe when they made an appearance on the brand. After the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, defeated Andrade and Angel Garza, the two heels entered the ring and laid down a challenge for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for next week’s episode of RAW.

On SmackDown, Cesaro and Nakamura took on Kalisto and Gran Metalik in a non-title match. Cesaro and Metalik had a great exchange in the ring before Kalisto made the tag and tried to put The Swiss Cyborg away with a big splash.

Advertisement

The action continued for a while before footage of The Street Profits partying in Cesaro and Nakamura’s backstage area aired on the big screen. The distraction allowed the babyfaces a chance to steal a victory as Kalisto managed to roll-up Cesaro to pick up the win.

Two experienced Superstars shouldn't fall for distractions and roll-ups. Nevertheless, it was good to see Kalisto pick up the win for his team after having some disagreements with Lince Dorado over the past few weeks.

Kalisto is one of the best Superstars on SmackDown, and he could turn out to become a breakthrough singles performer once again in the months to come.

The Street Profit’s distraction will add fuel to the fire as the two teams will lock horns on Monday night where we could see either team prove they're superior.