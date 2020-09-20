5 Things SmackDown got right (September 18th, 2020)

With Clash of Champions on the horizon, this week’s Friday Night SmackDown looked to build on some existing rivalries and a few new ones for the upcoming pay-per-view.

Alexa Bliss had delivered Sister Abigail to her friend Nikki Cross during last week’s show, and fans were looking forward to her explanation.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up to defeat Sheamus and King Corbin last week on SmackDown. The cousins teamed up once again to face the heels in a Samoan Street Fight.

Sami Zayn and AJ Styles were booked for an exciting match for this week’s SmackDown. Meanwhile, Cesaro took on Gran Metalik, but the differences between The Lucha House Party allowed The Swiss Cyborg to defeat his opponent.

It didn’t just end there, as Sasha Banks made her return to the blue brand to talk about Bayley turning on her a couple of weeks ago.

All this and much more was in store for the fans this week. With that being said, let's look at the five things WWE got right during this week’s SmackDown.

#5 The Miz and John Morrison continue to get under Otis’ skin on SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown opened with The Miz and John Morrison hosting an episode of The Dirt Sheet. The two heels said that they had taken it upon themselves to reveal the truth behind several of the storylines unfolding on the blue brand.

Advertisement

The Miz claimed that he wanted to help Otis, and that’s why he’d been keeping him on his toes. He said he sent Mandy Rose to Monday Night RAW so he could focus on his work without any distractions.

The A-Lister went on to throw some dirt on The Golden Goddess, which led to Otis making his way down to the ring. Mr. Money in the Bank attacked Miz and Morrison, with Tucker showing up to ensure the two heels could not get away easily.

Afterwards, Otis was served with legal papers by The Miz, suggesting that this storyline is going to take a very interesting turn sooner rather than later. The Miz and Morrison have been two of SmackDown’s most entertaining Superstars recently, even though they’ve had very average bookings.

WWE is truly using the former WWE Champion to keep Otis busy and make him a bigger star. It seems to be working just fine at the moment.