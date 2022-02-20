5 Things WWE subtly told us at Elimination Chamber 2022: Legend set to miss WrestleMania, Unexpected SmackDown star to get singles push?

The road to WrestleMania continues to come to a close, and Elimination Chamber 2022 was one big step further. Overall, it was a good show with a few questionable decisions, particularly the main event.

It was a bit odd that the scheduled The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders match didn't happen as the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions attacked their opponents before the bell could even ring. We're not sure whether it's for storyline purpose or to cover an injury, but it was an odd decision nonetheless.

Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women's Championship over Lita in a great match, and the legend and Hall of Famer had a good moment with the crowd post-match. While it seemed to be another retirement tease, it's hard to tell what's next for her.

Here is what went down at the show in Jeddah and what WWE subtly told us on a crucial pit stop on the road to WrestleMania:

#5. Goldberg's future after Elimination Chamber

Goldberg had the final match of his WWE contract at Elimination Chamber 2022. If he isn't going to re-sign and is done for good, then perhaps the best way to utilize him was to make him put over Roman Reigns, although the result wasn't in question.

The only fear that fans had was that Goldberg had a great record in Universal title matches in the month of February. In 2017, he defeated Kevin Owens in 22 seconds to win the Universal Championship. In 2020, it was far worse as he defeated the highly popular and protected 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to win the title again.

With Reigns, however, things are different. Elimination Chamber was only about cementing his spot in the WrestleMania 38 main event, and by beating Goldberg, he did just that. It will be the sixth main event of his WrestleMania career.

We know that The Tribal Chief will be at The Show of Shows, but will the WCW legend make it to Texas as well? The answer is likely to be no.

However, we aren't saying that Goldberg's WWE run is over. A new contract should be expected at any point, but there won't be a rush until he's needed. He isn't needed at WrestleMania, but the crowd reaction he got from the crowd in Saudi Arabia continues to prove the appeal that he has to the casual fanbase.

He is far too valuable for WWE to give up, and if they were sure that he wasn't going to re-sign, there likely would have been a better finish than the underwhelming one we got.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das