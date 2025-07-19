5 Things WWE subtly told us on Friday Night SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Jul 19, 2025 10:58 GMT
SmackDown
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is official for SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown ended with Cody Rhodes standing tall over John Cena after an intense SummerSlam contract signing segment. The Last Real Champion initially refused to sign the contract and declared that he wouldn't be part of The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Meanwhile, Rhodes forcefully put John Cena's signature on it to make the match official for SummerSlam.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

#5. More seeds planted for Cody Rhodes' heel turn on SmackDown

One of the biggest takeaways from the main event of the blue brand was WWE dropping hints of Cody Rhodes' heel turn. The American Nightmare was ruthless against the Franchise Player and forced him to sign the SummerSlam contract. Additionally, he used the Undisputed WWE Championship to strike Cena during their brawl.

In a backstage segment, Rhodes was seen with glasses on his eyes, closely resembling The Rock's glasses that he used on WWE television. All this subtly confirms that the Stamford-based promotion is planning a change in character for Rhodes.

#4. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair might be winning titles at SummerSlam

Charlotte defeated Raquel Rodriguez by having Alexa Bliss in her corner as a cheerleader. WWE has now announced a Women's Tag Team Championship match for the two against The Judgment Day at SummerSlam.

It appears that the company has big plans for Bliss and Flair as a tag team. This sparks the chances of them capturing the tag team titles at the upcoming premium live event. If the Triple H-led creative regime had no such plans, Alexa might have already turned on Charlotte.

#3. Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu are now part of an association?

Solo Sikoa attempted to escape from Jacob Fatu this week on SmackDown. He went as far as to put false accusations on The Samoan Werewolf for attacking his stable on the blue brand. The police even detained Fatu as a prime suspect in the car accident that started the show.

However, they later released him and instead arrested the MFT leader. A rematch between Solo and Jacob was then announced for SummerSlam as a steel cage match.

It's important to note that during this brawl, Big Jim emerged on the side of Fatu. This subtly confirms that both the real-life Bloodline members are now part of an association.

#2. Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer's short tag team run is coming

Despite being a RAW star, Stephanie appeared on SmackDown and locked horns against Alba Fyre. Vaquer won the match, but was attacked by Secret Hervice's Piper Niven afterward

Before this on RAW, Nikki Bella was rescued from Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice by Vaquer.

The development on SmackDown seemingly confirms that the feud is expected to grow, which might lead to Nikki and Vaquer pairing up against Alba and Niven in a tag team bout.

#1. Solo Sikoa seemingly written off on SmackDown

After the steel cage match announcement, Solo Sikoa was arrested by the police and taken out of the arena.

Though this entire thing is part of the storyline, Solo Sikoa was seemingly written off from SmackDown with this angle. Now, he may directly make his entrance at SummerSlam 2025.

This could be similar to how Dominik Mysterio was arrested before WrestleMania and directly made a special entrance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

