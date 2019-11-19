5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Bitter rivals to team up; Top heel turning face?

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch assaulted by NXT Superstars

This week's WWE RAW was the Survivor Series go-home show, which featured more hype towards this weekend's PPV, as well as new feuds being set for the future.

There were more invasions as RAW, SmackDown and NXT Superstars feuded on RAW, and we could see more to come on NXT and SmackDown this week.

Let's take a look at five things WWE subtly told us on RAW:

#5 Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to team up to face Kabuki Warriors

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Asuka

Becky Lynch opened this week's RAW before being interrupted by The IIconics. Lynch said that she would give the two Australian Superstars a beatdown before Charlotte Flair made her way to the ring.

Charlotte and Becky tag teamed in a match against The IIconics and they got the win after The Queen put Billie Kay in the Figure 8.

We saw yet another NXT invasion following this match as Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke attacked Charlotte and Becky before the NXT trio ran away through the crowd.

But, the important takeaway from the opening segment of this week's RAW is that Lynch and Flair could tag team once again in the future. WWE has advertised that the duo will face off against current Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, at next month's TLC PPV.

In an interview with News18 during her recent trip to India, Charlotte teased this match happening.

"You know, it's one of those things when it comes to Becky, we will come together to face a common enemy. The enemy, for instance, The Kabuki Warriors. If we have to get along for those 20 minutes, I think we can make that happen," said Charlotte Flair.

Although it is not official yet, after this week's RAW, it's quite certain that it could happen.

