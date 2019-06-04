5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW (June 3rd, 2019)

Becky Lynch headed to the hospital with Seth Rollins

Monday Night RAW was certainly interesting this week and a far bigger step up from last week. There were quite a few surprises as well. The show started off pretty hot, but actually declined in quality a bit as we were around an hour in.

It turned out alright, and we have a new United States Champion in Samoa Joe. As for the 24/7 Championship, it's continued to prove that it's as fun as ever, with R-Truth successfully escaping the RAW roster in his third reign as 24/7 Champion.

As for the Universal Championship, the picture took a whole new twist (we'll get to that), while the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will seemingly have to face Lacey Evans once again at WWE Stomping Grounds.

As we head into WWE Super ShowDown this week, here are a few things WWE told us on the latest episode of RAW.

#5. The Friday Cash-In

Brock Lesnar

WWE "condemned" Brock Lesnar's actions last RAW because of his treatment of the MITB briefcase. Not only were they not happy about him using it like a beatbox, but the lack of clarity on his cash-in situation forced Paul Heyman to announce that Lesnar would be cashing in on this episode of RAW.

Though his music played twice, Lesnar never came out. It left Rollins on the edge throughout the show, until Baron Corbin hit him with the End of Days from behind. While Lesnar could easily have cashed in, all he did was beat him down brutally, sending Rollins out in a stretcher and into an ambulance.

When Paul Heyman frantically screamed at Lesnar to cash in his briefcase, The Beast Incarnate refused to do so, simply saying "Friday". So it seems like Super ShowDown will be where Lesnar cashes in the briefcase.

