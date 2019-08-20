5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: New faction formed, Huge 2020 debut confirmed? (August 19th, 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 12.80K // 20 Aug 2019, 09:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend is at it again!

Another episode of Monday Night RAW is in the books and what a show it was! This week, there was a notable on-screen absence of commentator Corey Graves and backstage, Vince McMahon was not present, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Make what you will of it, but the show was quite solid from start to finish. We started off with AJ Styles vs Braun Strowman for the United States Championship and it ended with a huge title change at the end.

The pacing of the show in itself was absolutely fantastic as the show went by rather quickly and it didn't feel as though it was dragging on. Moreover, some of the questions we asked last week have been somewhat answered and things are only going to get more exciting as we build towards WWE Clash of Champions 2019.

Without going much further, here is what WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#5. A potential temporary faction

Something new is brewing

On RAW, we saw WWE continue to tease the alliance between The Revival and The New Day. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions took on The Revival and it ended in a DQ. Randy Orton would interject and the trio would brutally assault The New Day.

Xavier Woods even seemingly got injured and we may be getting a temporary alliance between Randy Orton and The Revival. The only problem is that it really makes little to no sense because Randy Orton is a SmackDown superstar and The Revival are RAW superstars.

While it would be a good faction on paper, it's very likely that the alliance is just temporary. It seems as though The Revival will challenge for the SmackDown Tag titles and Randy Orton will challenge for the WWE title.

Expect this alliance to continue, but dissolve soon after Clash of Champions.

1 / 5 NEXT